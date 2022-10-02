University of Central Florida students are evacuate after apartment complex near the campus was totally flooded by rain from Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. AP Photo/John Raoux)
The Florida Highway Patrol is telling motorists, truckers and those bringing relief resources to hurricane-ravaged southwest Florida to avoid using U.S. 17.
The roadway is suffering from a number of closures and restrictions stemming from Hurricane Ian’s flooding, wind damage and widespread power outages.
FHP said Sunday morning that U.S. 17 was closed between Carter Street and Fletcher Street. from Sweetwater and State Road 70 and from Tennessee Street and Sweetwater.
U.S. 17 connects to Punta Gorda and southwest Florida from Lakeland and Orlando. Interior and some central and eastern areas of the state saw significant floods, power outages and down trees from the rampaging hurricane. That has also restricted roadways.
FHP tells motorists to use alternative routes. “Motorists traveling to the South West Florida area are encouraged to use Interstate 75, State Road 80, State Road 60, State Road 31, or US 27 as open roadways,” FHP said in a statement.
Flooding and down power lines have resulted in closed streets and roadways. Part of Interstate 75 in Sarasota County was previously closed for hours after hurricane related flooding from the Myakka River.
