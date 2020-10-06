ARCADIA — A historic house in Arcadia is on the verge of demolition unless someone can afford to move it from its longtime home at the corner of North DeSoto Avenue and East Cypress Street in the city's downtown area.
The house − added to the National Register for Historic Places in 1984 − is believed to have been built in 1905, according to local historian Carol Mahler, of Arcadia's Historic Preservation Commission, an advisory group to the Arcadia City Council.
"We're still trying to see if we can get someone to claim it and move it," Mahler said. "I hope we can. By October 14, if there's nobody claiming it, they have the right to come in and demolish it."
The current owner, Betty Grady, contends that the house is in total disrepair and "presents a public health and safety concern," according to a July 22 letter to the Commission.
Grady wants to sell the house and the property, but the buyer only wants the land, which is zoned for commercial use, not residential.
So, what to do with the house?
"We understand preserving the house but we also want to look at selling the property," said attorney Frederick Grady on behalf of his mother, Betty. "We’ll give the house away if someone can move it to a location that the Commission is happy with."
The Commission voted Sept. 14 that the house could be demolished with Mahler being the only one present in contention, allowing for a 30-day delay in case someone stepped forward to claim the house.
But claiming the house doesn't run cheap.
"The problem is the house is really in bad shape," Frederick said. "The floors are falling in, the sides are weak. My parents (who bought the property in 1970) spent a lot of money over the years to try to keep it going but you just can’t save everything."
Frederick went on to say that the house was officially condemned by the city sometime within the past two months.
Despite the house being free, repairs alone would run almost $80,000, according to an estimate provided by R.D. Welch Company to the owner.
An additional $16,000 to $22,000 would have to be spent to paint the interior and exterior of the house, according to an Aug. 27 email from A Vance Services to Frederick.
"We estimate the cost for this move to be around $45,000," Mahler said, based on numbers provided by Johnson Housemovers.
Mahler said they would most likely have to remove a wing of the house, "which would probably have to be done at $5,000 with the addition of a new foundation to be between $25,000 to $30,000."
Mahler based the house's 1905 construction date on information provided by DeSoto County Property Appraiser David Williams.
In an Aug. 14 letter to Mahler, Williams wrote that he reviewed the county's historical tax rolls from 1904 through 1909 and concluded that "the residence was most likely constructed in the 1905 calendar and was assessed for the first time in the 1906 tax year."
Mahler went on to say that they believe the house was built by Simeon Elias Whidden.
In an obituary published by The Tampa Tribune in 1923, it was noted that Simeon was "one of Arcadia’s most substantial, reliable, respected and beloved men. He had lived here ever since the town started and was a charter member of the Baptist Church, in which he was the senior deacon."
In the obituary, it was also written that he was in the cattle business all his life and had a farm and orange groves, "among other interests."
The house's design and features are also of historic significance, according to Mahler.
"If you see the window trim, they made these triangular pediments above the windows and the doors," Mahler said. "That is one of those architectural styles that really marks up this building as unique. The front gable (between the roof pitches), again, it's set up more like what would be called a Greek pediment adding to this as an old, classical style building."
The land buyer, Adam Sorrells, owner of Animal Ark of Arcadia, wants to use the land to relocate his veterinarian facility currently located at 109 S. Desoto Ave. in Arcadia.
"It would be great if someone was willing to pay to move it," Sorrells said. "Unfortunately, the house is condemned and I think it will be difficult to find someone willing and able to do it.
"I would like to improve our downtown by building something that fits the look of the area, will be well maintained and will provide our community with a much-needed service."
For more information on the house or how to claim it, call 863-494-9009.
"This is a humble house," Mahler said. "Historic preservation is important, especially to a city like Arcadia. People come here because they love to see the old buildings and if we don't protect and preserve them, we're going to lose that economic engine here in the city."
