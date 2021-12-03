Historic home tour returns to Arcadia for the holidays

ARCADIA — A handful of historic homes and buildings will be on display in the Arcadia Historic District this holiday season.
The Arcadia Historic District has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places since 1984 and encompasses two plats that were registered in 1886, making up a 58-block area of around 340 acres.
"The historic homes and buildings in Arcadia show off their beautiful exteriors every day of the year but, during the tour, visitors will enjoy an exclusive view of the charming interiors," said Carol Mahler, of the DeSoto County Historical Society. "They often have surprises that reveal how people lived in bygone eras plus astonishing craftsmanship and unique design details."
Mahler said they have scheduled six homes and buildings for the tour, which runs from 4 to 8 p.m., Dec. 11.
The tour begins at the Tree of Knowledge Park on west Oak Street, where tour-goers will board buses to transport them to the featured residences.
Docents at each home or building will share history and guide visitors through the structure. Properties on this year’s tour will remain a secret until the day of the tour.
The district’s more than 350 structures — dating from the late 1880s to 1939 — include churches, residences, and schools, as well as commercial, entertainment, governmental, and industrial buildings.
At the time of its nomination to the National Register, the integrity and late 19th century appearance was well-preserved especially in residential neighborhoods, Mahler wrote in a press release.
Tickets for the Holiday Historic Home and Building Tour are $15 per person and can be purchased with Paypal on Facebook.
Tickets can also be bought at the Ingraham House Museum, 120 W. Whidden St. from 9 to 1 on Thursdays; at Crews Bank and Trust, 400 N. Brevard Ave.; Glass, Antique or Not, 111 W. Oak St. from 11 to 4, Tuesday through Saturday; at the Opera House, 106 W. Oak St.; or at the Tree of Knowledge Park at 3:30 p.m. on the day of the event.
All proceeds will benefit the society’s work to preserve and promote the history of DeSoto County.
"Last year the event was canceled because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19," Mahler told The Daily Sun. "The Historical Society is still concerned and asks those taking the tour to please wear face coverings for their safety and the safety of other guests, homeowners, and docents."
The Tree of Knowledge Park will also be the location of the “Holiday Extravaganza” Dec. 11, as part of the free Saturday Night Lights program.
DeSoto County students will perform in instrumental ensembles and choirs, with crafts and activities for the children, plus a visit from Santa, and more.
For information, call 863-266-5774 or check online at historicdesoto.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.