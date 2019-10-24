The city's Historic Preservation Commission has approved six certificates of appropriateness for roofs, solar panels, signs and awnings at its most recent meeting.
Although the houses at 715 N. Polk Ave. and 149 S. Sumter were not considered historic when the Arcadia Historic District was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1984, they are now more than 50 years old.
The Commission approved a new shingle roof for 715 N. Polk Ave., a lot that was originally part of the Florida Baptist Children’s Home, aka “the orphanage.” Established in 1903, the Children’s Home cared for children whose parents had died. In addition to receiving an education, the children also learned how to do domestic and farm chores as well as other skilled trades. After the institution moved to Lakeland in 1948, the property was sold.
Approval after the fact was given for the solar panel installation on the 149 S. Sumter Ave. home at the corner of W. Pine Street. Although the panels are visible from Pine, violating Section 11.14.04.D.5 of Ordinance 1014, they blend well with the low-pitched roof, and vegetation screens the home.
Paul Humphries of ACR1.Com Commercial Roofing described a reinforced maintenance coating he proposed for the metal roofs of the auxiliary buildings of the First Presbyterian Church, 209 W. Hickory St. He explained the product renews the metal roofing for up to 20 years. The Commission enthusiastically approved the application.
Although the Commission had pre-approved installation of an awning on the west side of the porch for the home at 325 W. Oak St., the owner was granted a certificate of appropriateness to install canvas awnings for the porch and all the windows on the west elevation. These awnings—characteristic of Bungalow-style houses—will protect the structure from sun and rain.
A sign for Groovy Smoothie was approved for the new business at 29 S. Polk Ave. The structure was originally built for Lloyd Drane Harley to sell sewing machines and phonographs. Arriving in Arcadia in 1898, he worked as a tailor. In 1908, he married Ella Ingraham, sister of John Morgan Ingraham, whose home and “seed house” now serve as museum and research library respectively for the DeSoto County Historical Society. Harley later added pianos, radios, and refrigerators to his merchandise. Many remember the building as the location of Channel Insurance Agency.
During their discussion, the Commission voted to pre-approve a certificate of appropriateness to repair or replace the roof of the disattached two-car garage at 144 W. Hillsborough Ave. because a huge tree limb had fallen on it, making the building unsafe. Although not original, the garage and its location is a historic characteristic of the property, according to the 1914 Sanborn Fire Insurance Map for Arcadia.
In 1906, contractor George P. Lamb had built the home from “virgin timber cut across the street from the home site,” according to Howard Melton in his book Footprints and Landmarks: Arcadia and DeSoto County, Florida. Lamb and his wife Georgia Price Lamb raised their 13 children (including two sets of twins) in the house. During World War II, Georgia had the second floor remodeled so that she could rent rooms to the wives of cadets learning to fly at Carlstrom and Dorr airfields.
The second Monday of November is the Veterans Day holiday, so the commission next meets at 4 p.m. (Tuesday) Nov. 12, in city council chambers, 23 N. Polk Ave. 863-494-4114.
