Staff report
Summer rains dripping through deteriorated roofing spurred one of three requests for certificates of appropriateness for new roofs approved by Arcadia’s Historic Preservation Commission at their meeting last Monday.
Following Section IX of the “Arcadia Historic District Design Guidelines Handbook,” the owners proposed the same or matching material.
The new roof for the building at 114 W. Oak St. was approved after the fact because substantial water damage to the interior required quick action. Presently the Twice As Nice antique store occupies the commercial building. However, it was constructed in 1906 as the butcher shop and general store of W. F. Espenlaub. It replaced a wood-frame structure—serving the same purpose—destroyed in the Nov. 30, 1905, fire that decimated downtown Arcadia.
in other business: The First Presbyterian Church’s education building at 209 W. Hickory St. will be reshingled. It was built in 1946 when the original wood-frame church, constructed 120 years ago, served the congregation. The current red-brick sanctuary celebrated the 50th anniversary of its dedication this year.
The owner of a home at 136 S. Volusia Ave. will be able to buy house insurance once the metal roof is replaced. This bungalow appears on the 1914 Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps. Relatively unaltered, it is a contributing structure of the Arcadia Historic District listed in the National Register of Historic Places since 1984.
The other two certificates of appropriateness approved elements of “setting,” as detailed in Section 10 of the handbook. A privacy fence will be installed at 121 N. Lee Ave., a bungalow built around 1930 at the corner of Lee and Whidden and probably for Lowndes Treadwell and his wife Ida Mae Treadwell. He worked at the DeSoto Chemical Co. that manufactured Gator Roach Hives, prototype of the Roach Motel pest traps.
And a tiki hut will be built behind the privacy fence at 427 W. Hickory St. The frame vernacular residence was built in 1895 for Jasper Newton Parker and his wife Rhoda Crum Parker. The front porch was remodeled in 1914 with double columns. The house remained in the Parker family until purchased in 1992 by Bob and Shelly Baumann. They restored the home and opened the Historic Parker House, the first bed-and-breakfast in Arcadia.
The Historic Preservation Commission next meets 4 p.m. Sept. 9 in Arcadia city hall chambers, 23 N. Polk Ave., 863-494-4114.
