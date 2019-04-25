Was Arcadia’s Villa Rica Park Subdivision a namesake of the city of Villa Rica in Douglas County, Georgia? Some of the early owners of 802 E. Cypress St. were Douglas County residents.
The 1926 Arcadia city directory lists Ernest Thrift as the resident of the home on the southeast corner of E. Cypress and Luther Avenue. On Jan. 9, 1926, Thrift’s father, Peter H.Thrift, purchased the property—Lot 6, Block T, in Villa Rica Park—from Sunniland Development and Investment Corp.
Peter and his wife Mettie W. Thrift sold the house four months later to R. C. Morris Sr., who agreed to pay the mortgage notes of $2,500 to DeSoto National Bank—probably used to construct the home—and $1,000 to Sunniland—perhaps the land’s purchase price.
The Thrift family was enumerated in the 1930 U.S. Census. Head of household was William Ernest, age 36, a single man, manager of the Plaza Hotel. Living with him was his father Peter, age 70; his wife Mettie, age 54; Ernest’s sister Clara M. Moody, age 23; and seven lodgers.
On Jan. 5, 1929, Robert C. Morris Sr. and his wife Eula Vista Morris sold the house to Seth A. McGouirk of Douglas County, Georgia. One year later, McGouirk and his wife Etta McGouirk sold the property back to Morris.
In the 1920 U.S. Census, Seth A. McGouirk, age 67, was the warden of a convict camp in Douglas County, Georgia. He lived with his wife Etta, age 66, and his son, Roy, age 23; son-in-law Samuel Cheves, age 27, wife Inez, age 26, and their infant son. Chevestown—probably named for the Cheves family—merged with Hixtown in 1882 to form the city of Villa Rica near a newly constructed railroad in Georgia.
Perhaps Sunniland Corp. had hired Morris to build the roads in Arcadia’s Villa Rica Park Subdivision? In the 1930 U.S. Census, Morris, age 51, was a contractor building roads in Douglas County, Georgia. He lived with his wife Eula V., age 44; son Robert C. Morris, Jr., age 24, a road surveyor; daughters Mary, age 18, and Lucy, age 10; and two boarders both working as road laborers.
On April 29, 1934, Robert C. Morris and his wife Eula Vista Morris—formerly of DeSoto County now of Douglas County, Georgia, sold the house—along with a lot in Arcadia’s Oak Crest Subdivision—to the DeSoto National Bank of Arcadia. In turn, DeSoto National Bank sold the home to Thomas G. Brantley and wife wife Anna B. Brantley on Jan. 15, 1943. In May, the Brantleys also acquired Lots 3 and 4 of Block T, from the city of Arcadia, and in September Lot 7, from the city of Arcadia. On Oct. 5, 1949, Edmund H. Vance and his wife Sue J. Vance sold Lot 5, Block T, to the Brantleys. Thus, the current property includes Lots 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 of Block T.
The Brantley family lived in the home more than 50 years, and when Margaret sold it in 1999, she composed—at the buyers’ request—a history of the home. The present owners of 802 E. Cypress St. donated a copy to the DeSoto County Historical Society’s Howard and Velma Melton Historical Research Library.
A graduate of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, Margaret worked as the organist and secretary of Arcadia’s First Baptist Church. In the 1950s, she moved Plant City where she met Janet King, formerly of Arcadia, who said her family once lived in the house. Indeed, the 1930 U.S. Census lists Janet and her sister Flomina, daughters of John J. King and Pauline King, as renters of a house on E. Cypress Street.
When the Dick Brown family of Arcadia installed a floor furnace for the Brantley family, the Browns also said they had been residents of the house, and that they added “a bedroom for their maid” in the back. The Brantleys screened the front porch and later enclosed it as well as the side-screened porch.
A civil engineer, Tom Brantley had worked as a superintendent of the creosote plant in Hull. In the U.S. Census for 1930 and 1940, Thomas G. Brantley worked as the superintendent of the “creosote factory.” In 1930, he lived on the South Nocatee Road with his wife Anna (1891-1973), age 38; their daughters Katherine, age 11, Frieda, age 9, and Margaret, age 7; and his mother-in-law, Anna Bauer (1851-1943).
The Charlotte Harbor and Northern Railway (CH&N) built the creosote plant in 1913 to treat railroad timbers. The Seaboard Air Line Railroad in 1928 acquired the CH&N and operated the creosote plant. It was closed in 1952.
Creosote is made from coal tar, “a mixture of at least 300 chemicals made by condensing vapors emitted by coal when it is heated.” The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency identified creosote as a carcinogen and began banning some of its uses in 1985.
In 1997, the EPA designated the old creosote plant property—owned by CSX Transportation—as a Superfund Site, and the 21st-century clean-up included soil excavation, installation of county water lines for residents, and continued ground-water monitoring. Both Tom (1885-1953) and his daughter Frieda (1920-1999)—who worked 45 years in the county or circuit judge’s office—died of lung cancer.
