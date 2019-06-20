The house at 134 N. Polk Ave. is one of the oldest structures in the city, and the property was owned by four of the six citizens of Key West donating a parcel for the county courthouse after Arcadia was elected the county seat in 1888. (DeSoto County had been formed in 1887.)
John W. Whidden served as “attorney in fact” for John Jay Philbrick and his wife Mary A. Philbrick; Peter Williams and his wife Malvina Williams, as well as Ramon Alvarez and his wife Florence Alvarez. Whidden sold Lots 25 and 26 of Block 24 to William F. Britt on Feb. 5, 1892.
“No one citizen has contributed in greater measure to the substantial upbuilding and civic development of the fine little City of Arcadia, county seat of DeSoto County, than has Mr. Britt, whose progressive enterprise has here touched divers lines of constructive activity, his own attractive residence here being at [17] South Manatee Avenue,” wrote H. G. Cutler in 1923 in “The History of Florida: Past and Present.”
Born in 1852 in Crawford County, Georgia, Britt married Mary Edna Seagler (1854-1890) in 1874 and farmed. In 1884, he moved to Polk County, bought 10 acres, and planted 1,040 citrus trees. After the trees died in the March 1890 freeze, Britt moved to DeSoto County where he bought a hotel and rented it. He also purchased “city lots and improved the same, he having built 51 tenant houses, and having erected also 57 houses which he sold to home seekers, on deferred payment.”
As a prolific contractor, Britt probably built a home on each lot. He sold the home at 134 N. Polk Ave. on lot 25, to Francis McDonald Durrance for $600 on March 28, 1898. In 1900, he married his deceased wife’s sister Ella, and they sold the home on lot 26 to Ellen Gay for $500. That house no longer stands. Ellen Gay may have been the sister of William G. Gay, the husband of Britt’s daughter Annie.
Namesake of his uncle who fought in the Third Seminole War (1855-1858), Francis McDonald Durrance (1858-1902) is one of the 11 children of William Hutto Durrance and Sarah Harriet Robertson Durrance. F. M. Durrance married Sarah Mozelle Carlton (1858-1889), and they had five children. After her death, he married Margaret Hendry (1866-1957) and they had six children. In 1886, he purchased a home and orange grove on 80 acres in Pine Level, and a month later, a lot in the town of Trabue—later renamed Punta Gorda—where he was appointed U.S. Customs Collector for Charlotte Harbor.
According to Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland, in “Our Fascinating Past: Charlotte Harbor: Early Years,” the customs office was on the second floor of Gus Hart’s ship chandlery. When it burned in 1895, the customs office was moved to Cayo Costa. Durrance resigned from the position and moved his family to Pine Level.
In 1899, he and his wife Maggie sold for $1,000 the residence at 134 N. Polk Ave. and the lot north of it to Francis Marion Waldron (1849-1925). Author Howard Melton named James W. Waldron and his brother F. M. Waldron as “the first settlers in what is now Arcadia” in his book “More Footprints and Landmarks: Arcadia and DeSoto County, Florida.”
In 1902, F. M. Waldron his wife Martha E. Waldron (1853-1915) sold the house and lot to Robert Early Whidden (1866-1951) for $1,200. The eldest son of John Wesley Whidden and Ellen Catherine Hendry Whidden, Robert owned cattle and citrus groves. According to Melton, he sold all of his cattle and built the Star Theatre in 1913 on S. DeSoto Ave. It was torn down after WWII. R. E. and his wife Mamie Haywood Whidden (1872-1930) lived in their beautiful home at 206 W. Oak St., so he probably used 134 N. Polk Ave. as rental property. In 1913, they sold the house to Eliza A. Winn for $1,100. In 1881, she had moved to Pine Level (then in Manatee County) and lived with her Uncle W. C. Thigpen until she married Joshua Aaron Platt (1828-1899). In 1900, she married James Henry Langford (1826-1901), and in 1901, James O. B. Winn (1857-1918).
In the 1921 Arcadia city directory, she offered furnished rooms, and in the 1926 directory, she managed an apartment house. In 1928, she sold the property to Calvin Platt, perhaps her first husband’s brother, for $1 and “other valuable considerations,” according to Deed Book 212. Yet she continued to live there. In the 1930 U.S. Census, she is listed as the manager of apartments called “The Palm Inn,” and in 1940, she had no occupation, but six unrelated adults lived in her home.
Her Nov. 12, 1950, obituary stated, “Mrs. Eliza Ann Winn, 93, said to have been DeSoto County’s oldest citizen, died at her home here Saturday night.”
On Jan. 26, 1951, Calvin Platt of Dade County sold the property to Eliza’s son William J. Platt of Summerfield, Marion County, Florida. In 1955, W. J. Platt and his wife Viola Platt of Marion County sold the house to C. L. Carden and Osie L. Carden, husband and wife, for $4,000. In 1969, the Cardens sold the residence to M. A. Hollingsworth for $18,000.
In 2018, Jim Rule purchased the home. He moved to Sarasota when he was a child, served in the U.S. Coast Guard in 1943, and has worked as a contractor for the past 70 years. He recognized the structure as a treasure built in 19th century. Last week, Arcadia’s Historic Preservation Commission issued a certificate of appropriateness to the rehabilitation plans designed by architect Bill Niblock of Sarasota.
Rule said, “I build with what is at hand. I think the building will be a nice asset to the town and that’s what I want to leave it as.”
