Arcadia Printing and DeSoto Hat and Shirt has moved to a new location. But its new place at 35 S. Monroe is an old building. Built between 1923 and 1926, the structure began as the Arcadia Ice Cream Co., owned and managed from 1925 to 1936 by Joseph Hart Stewart.
The 1926 city directory described the company as “Manufacturers and Dealers of Ice Cream and Sherberts, Jobbers of Ice Cream Cones.” Single servings were also available. Born in 1918, Frances Pooser remembers that her father, Leo B. Pooser (1885-1959), drove her and her brothers Jack and Mike to the store. While they waited, their father slipped into the building and brought out ice cream cones for them to eat in the car. In 1936, Stewart advertised his “Sidewalk Sundae ... the biggest nickel’s worth of ice cream on the market today.”
In 1933, he also advertised refrigerators and ice, doing business as the Arcadia Ice and Creamery Co. from 1931 to 1939. An Aug. 20, 1931, newspaper article reported his company’s name contest: “To George R. Mauck and Sam Reynolds, both of Arcadia, goes the prize of $50 ... for a suitable name for the ice cream made by the company here. The name adopted is ‘Moonkist’.” The name was chosen from hundreds submitted by people “from Miami to Eustis.”
Established in 1926 in Arcadia, the DeSoto Canning Co. also marketed its grapefruit sections, citrus salad, grapefruit juice, orange juice, blended juice, and tangerine juice under the “Moonkist” and “Sunny South” labels.
Born in Bowling Green in 1896, Stewart had moved to Arcadia to open the business. In 1938, he and his wife bought the home at 621 E. Cypress St. in Villa Rica Park. Stewart also had a package store business. It was listed in the 1948 directory yellow pages under “liquors.” After he died of a heart attack in 1949, his wife Gussie Brantley Stewart owned and operated Miss Gussie’s Bar and Lounge in the structure as well as a restaurant and record shop. Born in 1901 in Trilby, Pasco County, Florida, she had moved to Arcadia in 1928.
In 1944, Joseph Hart Stewart bought the building from the estate of Freedmond Morqus (1865-1942). A native of Austria, Morqus had moved to Arcadia in 1886 from Bartow. In 1890, he opened a store selling harnesses, saddles, bridles, whips, and repairing shoes, boots, and other leather products.
The Jan. 14, 1892, Arcadia Commercial reported that although a fire had destroyed his business the previous year, Morqus had “started up again, and today has a very good stock,” according to “Footprints and Landmarks: Arcadia and DeSoto County, Florida,” by local historian Howard Melton.
In 1895, B. F. Wood sold his jewelry stock to Morqus, and he soon added watches. After his businesses burned in the 1905 Thanksgiving Day fire, Friedman rebuilt his shops at 121-131 W. Oak St. in 1906. In the 1926 directory, he and his son Dr. James Morqus (1893-1970) were “Jewelers and Opticians” performing “Watch and Jewelry Repairing” at 127-131 W. Oak St. Freedmond lived in the home at 29 W. Monroe and built the commercial building sometime before Stewart opened his ice cream business in 1925.
In 1926, W. Amos Way (1885-1958) owned and operated the W. A. Way Candy Co.: Wholesale Candies, Gum, Cigars, and Tobacco at 11 S. Monroe, a store also built by Freedmond. Way’s daughter Margaret, born in 1923, recalled visiting her friend Neva Morqus, daughter of Dr. Morqus, and eating the remnants of ice cream discarded by the company next door. Freedmond had purchased the property from Lewis O. Simmons in 1920. In the 1921 city directory, Simmons worked as a bookkeeper for Arcadia Lumber Co.; in the 1926 directory, he is listed as the yard foreman for the DeSoto Concrete and Lumber Co. For those years, he lived at the Moffat House, 117 N. Polk Ave. In the 1930 U.S. Census, he was 39 years old and worked in a sawmill.
