Hot in chili cook-off

- Style points: cancer resources at DMH
- Can we talk? Peace, a way of life, know thy self
- Gas prices rebound, there's a list of reasons
- Anti-vaxxers and delusional enablers
- Faith factor—optimism for the future
- DeSoto Co. medical pot shops: Export only
- Lessons learned from a gentle man, Roger Campbell, 06/27/19
- Laid Back Ranch, soap, green eggs and ham, Jimmy Peters, 06/20/19
- History's mysteries: 134 N. Polk Ave., 'fine little City of Arcadia'
- DeSoto County, Florida's medical marijuana hub?
- Florida nirvana? Climate answers required
- Summertime memories of beaches ... and simpler times
- Just fore kids!
- Honoring Old Glory, special Elks ceremony
- Mercedes's retooled G-Wagen, nice Gelandenwagen (look it up), Len Ingrassia, 06/20/19
- DeSoto County ag briefs, 06/20/19
- 14 ways to love Florida this summer
- Twentieth Century Lit Club, May minutes, annual picnic
- Bringing up the rear, raising questions (Grammar Guy), 06/20/19
- DeSoto 4-H "Canines and Clovers" day camp
- DeSoto County business briefs, 06/20/19
- Sniper Gang undefeated in DMBL
- Can we talk? Reconstruction at a glance, Alibaba Lumumba, 06/20/19
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 06/20/19
- Millions report driving while high, cops on the lookout
- Many happy returns!
- Part Three: Where do dreams come from?
- Honoring DeSoto County's veterans
- Dad wishes happy anniversary!
- Saluting Art Southwell
- Never stop learning … and having fun
- Bulldogs making All Area Teams
- Did you miss this data breach?
- Gas hits season low, high oil inventories
- Arcadia man shot by cops had few options, family says
- Wooten sentenced to 7 years for dealing meth
- Police beat
- Deputy cleared in fatal shooting of Arcadia man
- DeSoto obituaries, 06/20/19, Lewis
- Locally Hated hangs on for 11-10 win
- Man shot by cops had few options, family insisted
- Get "meow" out of here!
- Promotions and a new hire
- Cycle Scene: Floral City, Citrus County's quaint visit, Avenue of the Oaks
- Arcadia police shoot knife-wielding man in church parking lot
- Column: Sun Newspapers adds paywall, then sees number of online visitors jump
- Heidi Williams, not your typical senior citizen, Steve Knapp, 06/27/19
- Tampa Museum of Art, short hop from Arcadia
- No place like Nome, chilling on an Alaskan cruise
