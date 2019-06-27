Hot in chili cook-off

PHOTO PROVIDED

Order of the Moose District 21 president Jeff Pitch (left) presents Bryon Jewell with Arcadia Moose 1327 with the plaque for winning the District Chili Cook-off on June 15. Bryon’s recipe will go to national competition at the Moosehaven facility near Jacksonville on Nov. 9. Congratulations, Bryon!

 PHOTO PROVIDED
