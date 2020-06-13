When June Langley emailed 88 Keys Florida to make a dinner reservation for her 64th birthday, it wasn’t exactly a routine request.
“I would like to make a reservation for dinner for two on Tuesday, June 9th,” she began.
She continued, matter of fact, “I have stage 4 cancer and the chemo has made my immune system nonexistent. Before making a reservation I wanted to make sure that a Tuesday night would be a good night for very few customers. I didn’t know if you had any specials that might bring in larger groups. Please let me know.”
The response, too, would be far from routine.
Matt Nemec, the Wyvern Hotel’s director of business development, happened to receive the message and sprang into action.
“During the summer months, 88 Keys is open Thursday to Saturday,” he wrote back. “Due to your fragile condition, it would be our honor to open it just for you on Tuesday. Our chef is in the kitchen for rooftop service, so it will be an easy transition on our end.”
That’s when, Langley confessed, “I’m not a crier, but I got teary. That was so awesome of him. And we don’t even know Matt.”
Nemec said, “Everyone here would have done exactly the same, to treat June to a truly special night.”
When he, general manager Chris Hamm and the entire staff met to plan the dinner, it hit them all especially hard that this could be Langley’s last birthday.
Tears in her eyes, one of their newer employees said, “This is so touching. I never thought this kind of thing went on in a hotel.”
What the team didn’t yet know was just how devastating 2020 has been for Langley and her husband, David Shea.
Almost inconceivably, without forewarning, both of them had received stage 4 cancer diagnoses within four days of each other in February.
Chemo, radiation, then a global pandemic locked them down, vulnerable to any infection that came their way.
“What really gets me,” said Shea, “is that we have limited time on this earth, and we have the money, so we’d been planning to sail the Greek islands. Instead, we’re watching TV and playing games.”
But for their first meal outside the house together since St. Patrick’s Day, the couple had a whole restaurant to themselves. They tucked into a decadent spread of apple and dried cherry salad, crab cake appetizer, steak with asparagus, and flourless chocolate cake.
Server Sheri Gattson offered to cork their bottle of red to take home, but they laughed, “There’s no need,” and happily downed it all.
When Shea posted the whole story on social media the next day, his wife’s night to remember went viral ... in a good way.
Nearly 3,000 readers reacted with emoticons of liking, love and caring, and Langley was flooded with 450 more birthday wishes.
Though the couple would like nothing better than to keep doing what they love — travel abroad, socializing with friends, special events and dining in Punta Gorda — they’re resigned to spending the coming months at home, until their oncologists okay mingling with others.
Their 38th anniversary is coming up on July 3. If anyone wants to throw them a private party, David and June might just take them up on it.
