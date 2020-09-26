Seven of DeSoto County’s approximately 4,600 public school students have tested positive for the coronavirus since a late August reopening ordered by the state.
Those infections, however, have led to the quarantining of 141 students and eight personnel, according to the DeSoto County school district’s COVID-19 dashboard Friday. Two staff members also have tested positive.
Nocatee Elementary accounts for four of the COVID-19 cases and 62 of the isolations for students and three of the personnel isolations; DeSoto Middle has had two cases and 65 students isolations and two personnel isolations. DeSoto High’s single student case and two staff cases led to 11 student isolations and three personnel isolations.
For the school district, a lot of extra time and expense must go into meeting the guidelines set by state and federal health officials. Buildings and buses must undergo thorough daily cleanings and money must be expended for modifying instruction. And it’s happening under mixed signals from the state, which could be headed for fiscal distress as new pandemic-related expenses come amid declining revenue collections.
At a meeting on Sept. 7, School Board members lamented the state followed its orders to reopen public schools with a notice to districts to prepare for a 6% cut in funds. But Superintendent Adrian Cline got word from the state on Sept. 16 the cut would not happen. The superintendent said at this point he can only keep his fingers crossed Gov. Ron DeSantis and his financial advisers do not change their mind again.
Six percent, said Cline, “cuts into the muscle.”
Some financial muscle cutting is already occurring with diversion of tens of thousands of dollars in full-time equivalent student funding from DeSoto County public school coffers.
Those full-time equivalent students from DeSoto are enrolled with the Northeast Florida Education Consortium, an entity providing virtual education.
Virtual instruction is one of three options open to DeSoto public school students. They alternatively can enroll in bricks-and-mortar classroom instruction or receive online instruction originating from a district classroom.
The virtual options give students flexibly on when to do the instruction. But live interaction between teachers and students, including teachers’ post-class follow-ups, is sacrificed.
On Friday, DeSoto campuses had 2,867 students, 1,467 online students and 269 virtual instruction students, the school district reported.
The school district provides its students digital tablets and, if needed, wi-fi connection devices.
Florida Tax Watch put per-pupil funding in Florida in 2017-18 at $7,307.
To lose the per-pupil money to the virtual instruction consortium is worrying to Cline, but he said he is encouraged by the stream of students switching back to in-district instruction, thus restoring some of the lost revenue.
“When you have any program that leads to loss of FTEs (full-time equivalent), it certainly is something you want to keep an eye on,” Cline said.
The district brick-and-mortar and online instruction programs have regained some of those students in recent weeks. Cline put the gains at about 6% and noted the shift back to district instruction is continuing.
He attributed the movement away from the virtual option to the consortium’s sharing of a problem with school districts – hiring and retaining teachers. That has caused delays in their instruction program starts, according to Cline.
Meanwhile, the district stands to lose FTE payments for about 300 students who enrolled last school year but have not yet returned.
District staff is trying to find them, Cline said.
“For us, that’s an issue the schools are combating and addressing daily.”
School districts across Florida are dealing with the no-shows, including Hillsborough County, where about 7,000 students from last year are not currently enrolled.
Cline said he thinks many of the absent DeSoto County students have moved away with their families, but efforts to determine this must be made.
“We do a lot of home visits,” he said. “We’re knocking on doors.”
Once it is determined a student and family have moved, district social workers and truancy officers follow up with the county to which they are believed to have moved. “It’s a great deal of tackling,” Cline said. “But we’re not going to wash our hands and say they didn’t report back.”
Cline is unsure how concerned the district should be over the potential FTE losses.
“In a call with the Department of Education Wednesday, they basically indicated they did not want us stressing over the loss of revenue,” he said.
“They felt at some point, the students will come back,” Cline added, and noted the department pledged not to start deducting funds, at least for now.
State education officials have also assured school districts they can offset losses of full-time equivalent student money with allocations from the $2 trillion federal CARE Act, enacted by Congress last March to help workers, families, small businesses and local governments, including school districts.
CARE Act money already received has enabled the district to hire more custodians for stepped-up cleaning of buildings and buses.
A visit to a DeSoto County school shows the extent of changes made to counter COVID-19 infections. Classroom desks are spaced as far apart as possible and students must wear face coverings when in groups or moving about the school.
“Most of our students wear their masks throughout the day,” Cline said.
Cafeteria tables are separated by partitions and seating per table is restricted. Dining rooms have been set up outside the cafeteria as well, he added.
“At the elementary school, many of the lunches are delivered to the classrooms.”
Students do not enter the school building without first getting a temperature scan. If they show a temperature, students go to the school nurse room for further evaluation.
Students are either isolated at home or sent back to class. COVID-19 testing from the health department returns results from within 24 to 72 hours, according to Cline.
In an attempt to restore normalcy, the district allowed the return of football. DeSoto High School has had a pair of away games in Charlotte County, and will host its first home game this week. The stands will be limited to 25% capacity and fans must keep a 6-foot distance, though families can sit together as pods without the 6 feet of separation.
Cline said the year is early and a lot of unknowns remain, but teachers, students, administrators and parents seem untied amid the challenges.
“It has brought out so many good things from people,” he said. “I’ve seen so many people helping each other.”
