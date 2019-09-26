Arcadia’s Historic Preservation Commission, or HPC, at its most recent meeting considered several agenda items that included certificates of appropriateness for a shed and two signs.
However, discussion began with old business: early 20th century homes on Robinson Court that were not included in the Arcadia Historic District when it was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1984. Ordinance 1014 gives city council the ability to designate historic properties in the city, but outside of the National Register District as “local historic landmarks” under the regulation of the Historic Preservation Commission. The owner of the property or the city council may initiate the designation.
Although not considered historic when the Arcadia Historic District was formed, the 51-year-old home at 134 S. Pasco Ave. now qualifies as historic. The classic one-story cement-block structure with a stucco exterior was built in 1958. The home blocks view of the backyard from the street, so commissioners approved a 12 foot by 26 foot shed that the owner requested to place behind the home. They also commended the owner for improvements to the property.
In another matter, Alibaba Lumumba—a member of the nonprofit TEAM Arcadia also with the Historic Preservation Commission—recused himself to speak on behalf of TEAM Arcadia’s request that signs for the city’s “Antique and Business District” be placed at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and W. Magnolia (State Road 70 West) and W. Hickory (State Road 70 East). The new signs will replace ones previously installed. The one at the Magnolia intersection is long gone. The one on Hickory is obscured by a young cabbage, or sabal palm, Florida’s state tree. Lumumba requested that the sign be placed in front, or east, of the palm. TEAM Arcadia and HPC members Bruce Neveau and Dennis Tyson also recused themselves from voting. Constituting a quorum, remaining HPC members voted to approve the signs.
The commission also accepted the sign above the door for Pure Health Florida, 11 W. Magnolia St., after the fact, and to be reduced in size from 4 feet by 8 feet to 2 feet by 7.6 feet, to conform with the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission review. This store is part of the former Plaza Hotel, built in 1926 by Michael Schlossberg, the only hotel built in the 1920s remaining in Arcadia.
The next HPC meeting is 4 p.m. Oct. 14 in city council chambers, Margaret Way Building, 23 North Polk Ave., Arcadia. 863-494-4114.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.