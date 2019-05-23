New business signs for the Yellow Deli Bakery, 22 N. Polk Ave., were approved at the May 13 meeting of the Historic Preservation Commission in time for the grand opening, which was Saturday. The building across from city hall had been Bert’s Tire Co., although the store never sold any tires. The name was so well known that the owner—Bert Turner—kept it after he closed the tire business and opened an auto-parts store.
A new business sign at the southeast corner of W. Oak Street and S. Orange Avenue in the downtown district was also approved for the Senior Friendship Center to mark the location in the same building, but with an entrance facing west. The address is now 1 S. Orange Ave.
Both certificates of appropriateness for fences were submitted “after the fact” for 113 S. Pasco Ave. and 240 N. Orange Ave.
According to the 1921 and 1926 Arcadia city directories, Daniel M. and Lilla M. Shelfer lived at 113 S. Pasco, and the structure may have been built as early as 1914. The house occupies the north of three lots, so the PVC white fence—designed to imitate a wooden stockade fence—extends more than 100 feet from the edge of the house to the property’s south border.
Commissioners did not approve the wood stockade fence installed at 240 N. Orange Ave. because it does not conform to the “Handbook of Design Guidelines” in Ordinance 1014: the fence includes two chainlink gates—one for people and one for vehicles—and obscures the south wing of the house. Not listed in the 1921 directory, the house was probably built before 1926, when it was listed in the directory as the residence of William Mutzfeld and Tillie Mutzfeld. They may be the couple, ages 59 and 52, respectively, listed in the 1920 U.S. Census living at 610 S. Broadway in “Butter City,” Wilmington Township, DeKalb County, Indiana.
At the request of the owner, the certificate of appropriateness for the demolition of 162 N. DeSoto Ave. was tabled. In the 1921 directory, William A. Ingram and his wife Cora Elizabeth Whidden Ingram (1890-1970) were the residents. In the 1910 U.S. Census, they are listed, ages 23 and 20, respectively, in Arcadia, where he worked in an orange packing firm. Sometime before 1920, he owned and operated the Arcadia Service Station at the northeast corner of 8 W. Hickory and U.S. Highway 17 South.
According to the 1930 U.S. Census, she was divorced and living in the house with her three daughters: Opal, Elizabeth, and Lois. In the 1940 census, she was widowed, working as a seamstress, and resided in the house, where she died in 1970.
Born in 1918, Frances E. Pooser still remembers the family, especially Opal, who was in her class at school. Pooser also recalled the delicious tangerines growing on a tree in the yard.
