Hundreds of Ian survivors in DeSoto await housing help

Three months after the Federal Emergency Management Agency first brought temporary shelters to Hurricane Ian victims, hundreds of eligible DeSoto County residents are still waiting.
By last week, the emergency recovery agency approved 476 DeSoto County households for housing help.
But most of them landed on waiting lists.
It’s a scenario that’s playing out all up and down Florida’s west coast, where Hurricane Ian ripped apart homes in Charlotte, Sarasota and Lee counties on Sept. 28. Residents of Port Charlotte, Englewood, North Port, Punta Gorda, Cape Coral and Fort Myers are facing a similar housing crisis.
Since Ian, FEMA provided $20 million in grants to homeowners and renters in DeSoto County. FEMA said 4,420 households received financial help. Sarasota County and Charlotte County residents are also receiving assistance.
In DeSoto County, short-term lodging in hotels and rental apartments went to 141 people. They will remain in the temporary quarters until FEMA can place them in travel trailers or mobile homes.
Another 21 households are in either the trailers or mobile homes, according to Debra Young, a spokeswoman for the agency in Fort Myers.
Work orders are out to prepare sites for an additional 39 travel trailers and mobile homes on private property or commercial parks, FEMA said.
Young said the 141 households in temporary lodging are in line for the trailers and mobile homes. In the meantime, they have other options, she said.
“While those approved for Direct Temporary Housing wait for a FEMA provided travel trailer or mobile housing unit there may be other forms of housing assistance available to them including rental assistance and/or transitional sheltering assistance,” Young said in an email statement.
The backlog has occurred as FEMA struggles to find suitable locations for the shelters.
The agency allows the trailers and mobile homes to go on storm survivors’ property while home repairs are made. But this requires a septic tank that meets sanitation codes, and many septic tanks sustained flood damage from Ian.
FEMA “may be available” to make repairs on septic tanks damaged by Ian, Young said.
Without approval to put a travel trailer or mobile homes on their properties, residents can get approval from FEMA to be in a commercial residential park “as a last resort,” Young said.
The park option could be elusive this time of year. RV resort parks that had trailer pads with electric and sewage hookups before the storm are filled with their annual Northern visitors. Reports show the seasonal visitors plan to stay longer into the spring to make up for arrival delays related to Ian.
DENIED BY FEMA, PEOPLE TURN TO STATE
Some distressed DeSoto residents have turned to the Florida Division of Emergency Management for emergency housing for up to six months.
By early January, 119 applications had been received, and 20 site visits initiated, according to Alecia Collins, spokeswoman for the Division of Emergency Management.
FEMA says it provided $20 million in assistance and cash grants in DeSoto County by the last week of January, including $14 million for dwelling repairs and rentals. Rental assistance is one of the first options, said Keith Denning, deputy federal coordinating officer/recovery for Ian.
“We have many people who have taken advantage of that program,” Denning said in a phone interview from Fort Myers.
Finding people who need help is part of the mission, Denning said.
FEMA, he said, has also made 18,000 calls throughout Southwest Florida. From these, FEMA found about 3,000 residents needing help, Denning said.
Vastly more applications for help in DeSoto County have won FEMA approval than rejection, with the agency reporting it has referred 7,031 applications for help out of 8,146 submitted.
Nonetheless, two housing professionals in DeSoto County say they are concerned about the difficulty of getting approved for help.
The concern “is wide enough that it has caused a lot of conversation on social media,” said Becky Mercer, executive director of the Arcadia Housing Authority.
HOPE FOR FEMA DENIALS
The concern is genuine, according to Jennifer Bowser, executive director of Arcadia-DeSoto Habitat for Humanity and chair of the newly created Hope DeSoto long-term disaster recovery organization. She said she has had lengthy conversations with FEMA about its eligibility decisions.
“We’re just happy they are willing to listen,” Bowser said.
Hope DeSoto, she said, has enlisted the help of SBP, a post-Katrina disaster recovery group in Louisiana’s St. Bernard Parish, to help with appeals of FEMA assistance denials.
The tendency is for people who get initial denials or unexpectedly low awards to just give up, said Angela Calabro, SBP manager of NGO partnerships.
“This has led people all across the United States not getting the assistance they are eligible for,” Calabro said.
The frequency of denials in recent natural disasters has led SBP to create a department focused just on FEMA appeals. The department is also training the staffs of disaster recovery nonprofits to navigate the FEMA appeals process, Calabro added.
Rejections frequently stem from applicants not understanding the wording used in the applications, she said.
“If they fill it out wrong or leave something out, they either are deemed ineligible or get a lower award,” Calabro said.
FEMA’s Young said applicants frequently can fix the reason for their denial or low award with some simple steps.
“Often, simply providing the information or documentation required may change FEMA’s decision,” she said.
Calabro said putting plain English in the initial application could go a long way in remedying an applicant’s confusion.
“Simple language and simple steps,” she said.
Appeals must be filed within 60 days of a denial. Once submitted, the appeal may take between 60-90 days to process, Calabro said, and added SBP has an appeals hotline at 1-800-276-9511.
FEMA also has a direct hotline at 800-621-3362 to check on an appeal.
