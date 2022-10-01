Progress is being made with power outages across Florida but the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian continue to see high percentages of residents and businesses without power.
That is according to figures Saturday morning by PowerOutage.us (which tracks disruptions).
There were more than 1.23 million outages reported in Florida on Saturday, according to the tracking site.
The most dire power situations are in southwestern Florida which was hit hard by the Category 4 storm with deadly storm surges, destructive winds and floods.
In Lee County, more than 73% of utility customers are without power, according to the tracking group.
In Charlotte County, 78% of customers are without power including more than 99,000 serviced by Florida Power and Light.
Outage levels are also high in some interior areas hit by heavy rains, winds and dangerous floods from Ian. Hardee County, for example has 84.6% of customers without power.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that healthy progress is being made with outages though some hard hit areas are going to be suffering from disruptions for some time with infrastructure severely impacted by Ian.
“That will be fixed. It’s just not something that gets fixed in 24 or 48 hours,” DeSantis said Friday.
That could mean some prolonged power outages for the hardest communities.
FPL also reports more than 123,000 customers without power in Sarasota County and another 73,000 suffering outages in Volusia County.
Forty three percent of utility customers in Sarasota are without power while the levels stand at 30% in Manatee County.
Florida Power reports more than 701,000 outages statewide, according it disruption figures on Saturday.
Duke Energy reports 138,000 outages in the Orlando area (which has seen significant flooding), 21,000 in Pinellas County (which includes Clearwater, Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg), 29,000 in Lakeland and 23,000 in the Lake Placid and Sebring areas, according its figures.
Tampa Electric Co. (TECO) reports more than 64,500 outages in Hillsborough County.
An army of utility repair crews, tree trimmers and rescue personnel have been deployed statewide to respond to the outages.
Those efforts, however, can be hampered by flooding, standing water and storm-related roadway disruptions.
Interstate 75 has been closed for a significant stretches because of flooding stranding motorists as well as utility and other response vehicles for several hours.
