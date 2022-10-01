Tropical Weather

A sailboat with shredded sails is shown in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 Wilfredo Lee

Progress is being made with power outages across Florida but the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian continue to see high percentages of residents and businesses without power.

That is according to figures Saturday morning by PowerOutage.us (which tracks disruptions).


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments