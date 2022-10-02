There have been 42 deaths and 800 rescues in Lee County from Hurricane Ian.
The county felt the brunt of the storm’s rampage with Sheriff Carmine Marceno previously saying there could be hundreds of deaths locally from the Category 4 storm.
Marceno said Sunday that Lee County’s fatality count from Ian stood at 42. He expects more saying there have been 800 rescue missions countywide after the storm.
“We’re going through a lot of debris,” Marceno said during a media briefing.
“It is incomprehensible – what we are looking at,” the Sheriff continued.
He did try to squelch talks of bodies showing up on southwestern Florida shorelines after Ian’s dangerous storm surge.
“There are not hundreds bodies on beaches. Bodies are not washed up in beaches. Right now, is what have is 42 deaths,” the Sheriff said.
Fatality counts for the hurricane in Florida and other impacted states is fluid. A Sunday tally by CNN put the storm’s death toll in Florida at 74.
There have been 23 deaths also reported in Charlotte County, according numbers announced Sunday.
Marceno also defended Lee County’s issuing of evacuation orders for the storm which was projected by the U.S. Hurricane Center and some other models to be headed toward Tampa Bay or Cedar Key before veering on a path towards Fort Myers akin of the Hurricane Charley in 2004.
Lee County issued its Ian evacuation orders Tuesday morning after the storm’s path changed. Some other counties in the region issued their orders Monday night.
“We did what we had to do. I wouldn’t have changed anything,” Marceno said Sunday.
Marceno echoed Gov. Ron DeSantis remarks on the storm Saturday.
“We weren’t even in the projected path or cone,” the Sheriff said.
While many U.S. hurricane models had Ian landing in the Tampa Bay area or north, a European model was early to have the storm making landfall to the south
State officials said Saturday that evacuation orders are usually left to local officials including county managers, sheriffs, emergency managers and elected officials
Marceno also noted that Florida’s mandatory evacuations are not necessarily mandatory. Police in the state do not forcibly remove residents from homes during hurricane evacuations. A good number of residents in the Tampa-St. Petersburg areas also did not evacuated after mandatory orders.
“We can’t force them to leave their homes. That’s their homes,” Marceno said.
The Sheriff said there have four arrests for looting in the county and he warned looters they could being shot and potentially killed by gun-toting property owners allowed to use force under Florida laws to protect themselves and property.
“They might be able to walk to their home but they will be carried out,” Marceno said, adding that he would support property owners using force to defend their homes or businesses.
