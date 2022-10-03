A decorative item recovered from the wreckage of Getaway Marina sits on a table to be saved, as owner Robert Leisure begins the long process of rebuilding his business after the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
The death toll from Hurricane Ian has grown to 54 confirmed fatalities in Lee County, according to Sheriff Carmine Marceno.
The sheriff announced the latest death tally Monday and said emergency crews continue to conduct hundreds of search and rescue missions in southwest Florida areas ravaged by the rampaging hurricane.
“Our death toll is at 54,” Marceno said, adding there have been more than 800 rescue missions conducted in the county.
More than 100 National Guard troops are being deployed to Pine Island with construction of a temporary gravel bridge to connect the isle after the hurricane destroyed an existing bridge.
Access to Fort Myers Beach — which felt the brunt of Ian’s destruction — is also being restricted, according to the Sheriff’s Office and local fire district.
Marceno said beach areas need to be secured for safety reasons as well as to preserve the scenes for investigating deaths as well as potential crime scenes.
Marceno also again warned against looting saying the number of police and National Guard troops deployed to the area is growing to help maintain order. He said there have been three instances of looting in the county and some arrests have been made.
The statewide death toll from Hurricane Ian is approach 90, according to various tallies. The number is expected to continue to grow as more search missions are conducted throughout hard-hit areas.
The sheriff said the county received 3,800 emergency 911 calls during and right after the Category 4 storm. He said many of the search and rescue sites have been reduced to rubble.
Lee County officials have continued to defend their issuing of evacuation orders related to Hurricane Ian which was initially projected to hit Tampa Bay or the Cedar Key area. Some other local counties issued evacuation orders Monday night when Ian gave some indications it might follow a path similar to Hurricane Charley in 2004.
"We were not in the cone. These stories are very unpredictable," Marceno said Monday.
Ian ended up landing 150 miles to the south after early evacuations were focused on the Tampa-St. Petersburg areas.
State officials said Monday that local evacuations are left up to local officials — in particular county managers, emergency directors and sheriffs. Marceno also noted that mandatory evacuations orders in Florida do not entail forcibly removing people from their residences.
"We can't force people out of their home," he said Monday.
