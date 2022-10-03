Tropical Weather

A decorative item recovered from the wreckage of Getaway Marina sits on a table to be saved, as owner Robert Leisure begins the long process of rebuilding his business after the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

 Rebecca Blackwell

The death toll from Hurricane Ian has grown to 54 confirmed fatalities in Lee County, according to Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

The sheriff announced the latest death tally Monday and said emergency crews continue to conduct hundreds of search and rescue missions in southwest Florida areas ravaged by the rampaging hurricane.


