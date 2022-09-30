The popular Wish Tree at the Salvador Dali Museum in downtown St. Petersburg met its end via the high winds of Hurricane Ian Wednesday — as the storm’s primary damage and devastating storm surge and flooding occurred 175 miles south.

“The Dali Museum’s Wish Tree was uprooted yesterday, due to the high winds caused by Hurricane Ian,” said Beth Bell, marketing director for the museum in southern Pinellas County.


