The popular Wish Tree at the Salvador Dali Museum in downtown St. Petersburg met its end via the high winds of Hurricane Ian Wednesday — as the storm’s primary damage and devastating storm surge and flooding occurred 175 miles south.
“The Dali Museum’s Wish Tree was uprooted yesterday, due to the high winds caused by Hurricane Ian,” said Beth Bell, marketing director for the museum in southern Pinellas County.
The Wish Tree featured wishes (in the form of visitors’ museum wristbands) hung on the tree’s branches.
While a number of hurricane forecast models were wrong in their projections of a more direct hit on Tampa Bay, Ian still brought high winds, steady rains and a substantial number of power outages to Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.
The Tampa region was spared the horrific storm damages seen on Sanibel Island and in Fort Myers, Naples and Venice. Ian's impacts have stretched to the Tampa and Orlando areas with more than 2.6 million Florida customers without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us.
The storm’s high winds — which saw 70 miles per hour gusts in St. Pete and construction materials causing a temporary closure to U.S. 19 in Pinellas Park — doomed the 35-foot-tall Dali Wish Tree along with three other trees at the downtown museum complex which fronts to Tampa Bay and features the works of Dali and other prominent artists.
“The tree was in the Ficus family. It was planted at The Dali Museum in 2011 when the current building opened,” Bell said.
She said the wishing tree was uprooted three other times due to storms. “Following Hurricane Irma in 2017, the museum added cement anchors and crutches, which held the tree for several years,” Bell said.
The museum will not replant the tree.
“In fact, a recent arborist assessment determined the tree would unlikely survive another storm and should be removed. The museum was in the process of getting bids for the removal in October when it fell,” Bell said.
The Dali Museum has plans to plant a new tree to succeed the felled Wish Tree. That tree will be on the north end of the museum’s garden.
“It will be a Royal Poinciana, which has a better root system for this location,”said Bell, stressing the need for a wishing tree tradition to continue.
Bell said artwork and buildings at the popular international museum were not damaged by the storm.
Wishing trees have come in a number of forms and have been featured in a number of cultures throughout history — including England, Scotland and Hong Kong. They have also been featured in Hinduism and other spiritualities. The concept is write a wish or submit a coin or another offering for spiritual help with a goal, desire or love.
