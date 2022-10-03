Jake Hudson of Ontario, Canada, stands beside a Jeep that was carried by storm surge from the garage to the front lawn of the Hudson family's vacation home, where water levels nearly reached the ceiling of the first story during the passage of Hurricane Ian, near San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
There were 600,000 power outages reported in Florida Monday morning — though some of the hardest hit areas require more extensive utility infrastructure repairs and rebuilds.
PowerOutage.us reports more than 598,500 Florida customers without power statewide on Monday morning.
More than 277,600 of the current outages are in Lee County where Lee County accounts for 46% of the current outages due to Hurricane Ian, according to the tracking site. Approximately 57% of the county is without power, according to the site.
The Lee County Electric Coop has 89% of its 199,000 customers without power.
Power outages numbers have improved statewide since Thursday when more than 2.6 million Florida utility customers were without power.
In Charlotte County, there are 72,400 customers without electricity as of Monday morning. That also accounts for approximately of customers.
Florida Power & Light said in a Sunday social media post it hopes to have 95% of power restored to its Charlotte, Lee, Sarasota, DeSoto, northern Collier and other southwestern counties by Sunday, Oct. 9.
That does not include heavily flooded areas where it has been difficult and dangerous to access. Some of the hardest hit areas of southwest Florida could see prolonged blackouts.
FPL projects to have 95% of power restored in northern parts of Manatee along with Seminole and Volusia counties by end of day, Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Southern parts of Collier and Manatee counties should have 95% of its power restored by Wednesday, Oct. 5.
There are currently more than 86,700 outages in Sarasota County — 30% of customers, according to PowerOutage.us.
Duke Energy has also made significant progress in restoring power to the Tampa-St. Petersburg area which saw high winds from Ian.
There are only 61 customers in Pinellas without power on Monday.
There are still 22,000 Duke customers in the Orlando areas without power along with 1,000 in Lakeland and 4,000 in the Lake Placid and Sebring areas.
Those numbers are also down from post-hurricane peaks.
