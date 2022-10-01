Tropical Weather

An American flag flies amid beachfront businesses that were obliterated by the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

 Rebecca Blackwell

The Florida National Guard is sending more troops to southwestern parts of the state ravaged by Hurricane Ian to help with recovery efforts as well as to secure areas and patrol for and discourage looters and “crime waves.”

Florida National Guard Adjutant General Jim Eifert said there are currently 1,200 troops deployed to southwest Florida areas that felt the brunt of the hurricane’s destructive path. Eifert said Saturday that number will grow to more than 2,000 troops

