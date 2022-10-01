The Florida National Guard is sending more troops to southwestern parts of the state ravaged by Hurricane Ian to help with recovery efforts as well as to secure areas and patrol for and discourage looters and “crime waves.”
Florida National Guard Adjutant General Jim Eifert said there are currently 1,200 troops deployed to southwest Florida areas that felt the brunt of the hurricane’s destructive path. Eifert said Saturday that number will grow to more than 2,000 troops
“We are continuing to migrate more forces down here,” he said during a media briefing, stressing a focus on maintaining order and helping with assistance efforts.
“Again, just to get the presence in the streets, make sure there are no looting or crime waves that could be part of the natural disaster,” Eifert said.
On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that looters could be shot by gun-bearing Florida residents protecting property and businesses. Florida has expansive gun rights, self dense and stand-your-ground laws.
Areas such as Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hardee and Sarasota counties continue to see widespread and potentially prolonged power outages. There are also continued issued with flood waters impact communities, roadways (including Interstate 75) and rescue and recovery efforts.
DeSantis said Saturday 87,000 Floridians have signed for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster assistance. He said there are also state assistance and resources to help those impacted by the storm.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.