Residents of Florida’s Gulf Coast barrier islands are returning to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Sanibel Island, Fla., despite limited access to some areas. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith)
Across wide swaths of Florida, trash crews have been collecting copious amount of debris created by the Hurricane Ian.
The Category 4 storm hit southwest Florida the hardest with its 155 miles per hour winds and a dangerously engulfing storm surge. Sanibel Island, Fort Myers Beach, Pine Island and North Port served as some of Ian’s ground zeroes for floods and damage.
Other areas of Florida’s west coast north of where Ian roared ashore have been dealing with high volumes of downed trees, branches, palm fronds and other debris.
Todd Kerkering, emergency manager for the city of Sarasota, said the city has picked up as much debris from Hurricane Ian so far as it does in a two-year span. “It’s about two years worth of debris that would normally pick up,” Kerkering said.
Large scale debris pickups have been going on throughout areas in Ian’s path. That includes the harder hit areas of Lee, Charlotte and southern Sarasota county as well as Manatee, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties to the north.
“It’s going to take a long time cleaning up this debris,” Kerkering said.
Sarasota also saw downed traffic lights at intersections and 300 road blockages from downed trees and power lines from Ian with most of those rectified.
Power outages across the state are down to less than 52,000 statewide. That is after more than 2.6 million Florida utility customers
There are more than 48,700 outages reported in Lee County. All of those are Lee County Electric Coop.
Another 1,100 customers LCEC customers in Collier County are without power.
Florida Power and Light is down to 1,100 outages statewide with power restored to fully to many hurricane impacted areas of Charlotte, Sarasota and Ian-impacted counties. Duke Energy is down to just over 600 outages statewide.
The intensity and heavy damage inflicted by Ian will bring fresh looks at building codes, zoning and developments on barrier islands which serve as natural buffers for tropical storms but are also home to popular resorts, condo towers and wealthy properties.
“We haven’t had any of those major discussions yet,” Kerkering said, who credited improvement with building codes and construction standards after Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and other storms with newer buildings withstanding Ian.
“Our tightened building codes is what kept stuff together up here,” he said of the city’s limited major structure damage.
