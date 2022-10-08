Hurricane Ian Florida

Residents of Florida’s Gulf Coast barrier islands are returning to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Sanibel Island, Fla., despite limited access to some areas. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith)

 Stephen Smith

Across wide swaths of Florida, trash crews have been collecting copious amount of debris created by the Hurricane Ian.

The Category 4 storm hit southwest Florida the hardest with its 155 miles per hour winds and a dangerously engulfing storm surge. Sanibel Island, Fort Myers Beach, Pine Island and North Port served as some of Ian’s ground zeroes for floods and damage.


