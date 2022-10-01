Local muralist Candy Miller, left, embraces Ana Kapel, the manager of the Pier Peddler, a gift shop that sold women's fashions, as she becomes emotional at the site of what used to be the store on the island of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, as a Category 4 hurricane on the southwest coast of Florida. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris rest against the shore in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Local muralist Candy Miller, left, embraces Ana Kapel, the manager of the Pier Peddler, a gift shop that sold women's fashions, as she becomes emotional at the site of what used to be the store on the island of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, as a Category 4 hurricane on the southwest coast of Florida. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Hurricane Ian’s death toll in Florida continues to rise with search and rescue efforts underway and dangerous flooding hitting storm-ravaged areas.
More than 50 deaths have been reported due to Hurricane Ian with more fatalities expected to be discovered from the menacing storm.
Florida emergency officials confirmed 21 deaths from Ian Friday morning.
That number continues to grow, according to additional reported deaths including from state agencies, country governments and media calculations from CNN, the Miami Herald and other outlets. Some of the most recent counts have confirmed more than 40 deaths. Others have that grim toll surpassing 50.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he expects to see more deaths from the storm including from flooding and downed power lines as well as with search and rescue operations underway in Ian-impacted areas. Those conditions can also hinder and delay rescue and recovery efforts in the hardest hit areas both on the coast and in interior areas hit by the storm.
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Thursday he expects the death toll from the storm which hammered the southwestern coast but has brought flooding, wind damage and power outages to Orlando, St. Augustine, Daytona Beach and the Tampa-St. Petersburg area.
Post-storm flooding continues to be a problem in Orlando as well as areas that felt the initial brunt of the storm such as North Port, Englewood, Fort Myers Beach and Naples.
Flooding has resulted in some roadway closures in the Orlando area as well as stretches of Interstate 75 near the Myakka River.
