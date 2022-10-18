Citrus damage

Immature fruit that fell from trees in a DeSoto County citrus grove.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY PEACE RIVER CITRUS ASSOCIATION

TALLAHASSEE — With its combination of punishing wind and widespread flooding, Hurricane Ian caused up to $1.56 billion in estimated losses for the state’s agriculture industry, according to a University of Florida preliminary assessment.

The assessment, by the University of Florida-Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, estimated industry losses at $786.6 million to $1.56 billion, with the largest losses for growers of vegetables and melons, citrus and horticultural crops.


