ARCADIA — Hurricane Ian caused $1.03 billion in losses to the state's agriculture industry, an economic analysis revealed Thursday.
In Southwest Florida, DeSoto County took the hardest hit, with $66 million in losses.
Of that, $43 million was citrus, accounting for a significant portion of the $247 million in citrus losses statewide, according to the study released by the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.
Still reeling from Hurricane Irma in 2017, Florida's citrus industry was just getting back on its feet when Hurricane Ian hit on Sept. 28, said regional grower Roy Petteway, who owns and manages close to 600 acres of citrus in Hardee and Polk counties.
"We just came out from under the shadow of Irma and got kicked in the teeth again," Petteway said.
Petteway is the former president of the Arcadia-based Peace River Valley Citrus Growers Association, a trade group encompassing DeSoto, Hardee, Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties.
He said DeSoto and Hardee counties are the largest citrus producers in the region, and both took big losses.
After the storm, trees that survived Category 4 winds subsequently dropped fruit, he said.
"When trees are put under a lot of stress, they get fruit dropping," said Emma Keller, executive director of the Peace River Valley Citrus Growers Association.
"At one of our blocks (grove area), we had a 10% tree loss but a 90% fruit drop loss," Petteway said.
Petteway estimates he will "lose this year's profit," and next year will be down 10-15%.
Shortly after the hurricane, growers were back in the fields, assessing damages and replanting, Keller said.
But, as Petteway noted, it takes five years for a newly planted citrus tree to bear fruit.
According to the study, DeSoto County suffered the largest citrus losses in the state at $43 million, and Charlotte County was in the top five for vegetable and melon losses, at $10 million.
Charlotte's total losses were $22 million, mostly split between citrus and vegetables.
Sarasota County lost $8.4 million, about half of which was in the greenhouse/nursery category.
The UF study calculated losses based on the estimate of the total value of seasonal crops, livestock, nursery and aquaculture products that will not be harvested or marketed as a result of the storm.
"If a grower was expecting to harvest $10 million in crops this year and the storm destroyed $6 million worth, we report a $6 million loss," said UF assistant professor Christa Court.
Prior to Hurricane Irma in 2017, a number of growers did not carry insurance, Petteway said.
But afterwards, in order for growers to receive federal relief, they had to carry insurance on citrus groves, he said.
Court said a portion of the state's billion-dollar loss "might be offset by insurance or other risk management tools available to producers."
As far as the storm's impact on orange prices, Petteway said he doesn't think they will dramatically increase, if at all, as most brands of orange juice on the shelves contain juice from Florida as well as other countries such as Mexico and Brazil.
He said growers do not want to make orange juice a luxury staple.
"This is a citrus state," he said. "When you think of orange juice, you think about Florida."
