ARCADIA - A renewed national fondness for Florida orange juice that developed during the COVID-19 pandemic could become a casualty of frightfully high prices for the tasty, high Vitamin C beverage.
A new desire for an immune-boosting drink with plenty of sweetness came as a by-product of the pandemic. But that increased demand came at a time of escalating store prices caused by record low volumes for Florida’s citrus crop.
By Sept. 28, the day hurricane Ian stormed ashore in Lee County, the average U.S. retail price for orange juice had climbed to 24 cents an ounce, or to $2.90 for a 12-ounce bottle, the Florida Department of Agriculture says.
That hike followed a 2021 peak of 16 cents an ounce, or $2.56 for 16 ounces, in December of that year.
The citrus industry is uncertain how high prices will go once Ian’s crop destruction is added in. But the level it reaches will test consumers’ newfound devotion to OJ.
“The economics of it certainly make it difficult for the consumers,” Shannon Shepp, executive director of the Florida Department of Citrus, conceded in a recent interview.
The level prices settle at will depend on the toll hurricane Ian will exact from a pre-storm estimate of 28 million, 90-pound boxes, the lowest volume since the 1930s.
Ian began its destruction of the citrus belt in DeSoto County and counties to the south before roaring north through Central Florida. It pounded more than 700,000 acres of agricultural lands with Category 4 winds and rain as well as an additional half million acres of ag lands with storm forces ranging from Category 1 to Category 3.
Citrus groves bore the brunt of it all, at least in terms of acres, according to a preliminary damage assessment from the University of Florida-Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.
“Significant production losses are expected for citrus crops in the areas impacted,” the Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences said in a preliminary assessment issued Oct. 17, estimating the dollar cost of crop damage will fall between $147 million to $304 million.
A final toll will depend on the level of fruit drops, damage to branches, and overall stress to the trees from heavy rain and flooding, the October assessment concluded.
They will find a bleak picture in DeSoto County groves south of State Road 70, according to Roy Petteway, chairman of the Peace River Valley Citrus Association in Arcadia. Some groves there had crop losses of 90% to 100%, Petteway said in a recent interview.
By comparison, he estimates growers lost half of their crop in northern DeSoto and Hardee counties.
“A lot of those groves down south are dealing with impacts of water and root loss that have caused drops to continue,” said Petteway, a Hardee County grower whose association, in addition to DeSoto and Hardee counties, includes citrus growers and production operators in Charlotte, Manatee and Sarasota counties.
“It was devastating,” said DeSoto County grower V.C. Hollingsworth of damage to his groves after Ian.
Add in pressure from longtime nemesis citrus greening and “it’s pretty much a death knell for those trees” in south DeSoto, said Petteway, referring to a wind-borne psyllid whose bacteria starves trees of the nutrients needed to make them strong and able to produce sweet, healthy oranges. The greening disease eventually kills the trees.
In the nearly two decades since it began spreading throughout Florida’s groves, the greening disease has handed a death sentence to nine out of 10 citrus trees and is largely blamed for a pre-Ian crop estimate that was the lowest in 80 years.
The 28 million boxes mark a 34% drop from last year’s 75-year low of 42. 3 million boxes. “That is a paltry number,” Dr. Fritz Roka, an agriculture economics professor at Florida Gulf Coast University and director of its Center of Agricbusiness, said of the 28 million boxes.
“That’s a huge hit” from greening, Roka said, recalling the growing seasons before the arrival of the disease in which growers produced 200 million or more boxes.
He nonetheless expects more typical OJ pricing once balance in supply and demand is restored. When prices come down, consumers will resume their normal buying habits, Roka said.
“You’ll recapture consumers.”
Most Florida commercial growers will not benefit from the drastic rise in citrus prices, having signed multi-year contracts to provide processors fruit at a set price, according to Petteway. “We won’t be able to utilize anything above” the contract price, the Peace River Valley Citrus Association chairman said.
Nikki Fried, Florida agriculture commissioner, said the new projections for orange juice prices once Ian-related crop damage is figured in will start with 24 cents an ounce, or $2.90 for 12 ounces. These calculations will serve as “an invaluable baseline for growers, processors, packers and government,” Fried said in a statement.
Some pricing pressures will be lessened by imports of orange juice from Mexico and Brazil that will be blended and packaged at Florida’s juice processing plants.
“They will certainly supplement orange juice supplies with imported and probably even some concentrate orange juice,” said Shepp, the Florida Department of Citrus head.
Shepp’s office estimated OJ imports into the United States will climb 30% to 40%.
In the meantime, U.S. producers will seek to preserve a share of unfrozen OJ exports to Canada that rose to $7.4 million in Canadian dollars ($5.5 million U.S.) from January to September of this year. That was up from $6.3 million Canadian ($4.7 million U.S.) in 2021.
For Canadians, OJ prices are actually dipping, though as in the United States, store prices do not yet reflect orange crop losses from Ian. Two liters retailed for $4.14 Canadian ($3.03 U.S.) in September and $3.81 Canadian ($2.79 U.S.) in October, according to statistics from the government’s Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. A liter is .95% of a quart.
As Ian-induced pricing kicks in, marketing to consumers in Canada and the United States must be more persuasive than ever.
“They have to know what the benefit of having orange juice in their life is,” Shepp said.
That “awareness piece” of the marketing pie is going to be vital, added the Department of Citrus chief. “The health and wellness messaging is what impacts consumers today,” she said.
The messaging will require new dollars. Shepp said she is optimistic that legislators will recognize the distressed nature of the Florida orange juice industry and add some financial juice to the Department of Citrus’ OJ marketing budget.
“We have been fortunate to have very strong bipartisan support for the industry,” she said.
Growers, meanwhile, expect to make more inroads against greening and to push up their crop sizes. They voted overwhelmingly in June to put more skin in the fight against the bacterial disease, agreeing to increase a fee they pay on each 90-pound box of oranges to 12 cents, up from 3 cents.
The box fee is to go to the Citrus Research and Development Foundation for six more years of research into a cure for the disease.
Florida’s citrus industry’s most immediate goal is to keep Florida OJ on store shelves until next season’s orange crop. To that end, producers recently received a glimmer of good news: Increases in the price of Florida OJ have “stayed below regular food inflation that has been 12 to 18%,” Shepp noted.
As Shepp sees it, Florida citrus producers do not need a miracle but a little luck would help.
They “have been looking for a break for a long time,” Shepp said. “It hasn’t come.”
Fortunately, they “are a hardy bunch.” she said.
