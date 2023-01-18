Trucks filled with oranges (copy)

Trucks filled with oranges wait outside a processing plant in February 2022 at Peace River Citrus Products along State Road 72 near Arcadia.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

TALLAHASSEE — A soon-to-be-released report will estimate Florida’s agriculture industry sustained about $1.07 billion in damages from Hurricane Ian, with growers of citrus, vegetable and horticultural crops taking the biggest hits from the wind, rains and flooding.

But citrus growers think the estimate doesn’t show the full damage from the storm.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments