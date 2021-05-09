ARCADIA — The Florida Highway Patrol reported two deaths this weekend resulting from crashes in DeSoto County — one this weekend, the other from a month ago.
Around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, a man, whose identity and age are unknown at this time, was driving a pickup truck south on N.W. Eucalyptus Avenue south of N.W. Sycamore Street when he drove off the road and crashed into a tree.
The truck became engulfed in flames and came to rest on a grass shoulder of Eucalyptus Avenue.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dies from April 12th crash
As the result of an April 12 crash, a 64-year-old Punta Gorda man was pronounced dead Friday.
The man had been airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital in critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a trailer that had come loose from a pickup on County Road 760 in DeSoto County late that April 12 morning.
Around 11:30 a.m., a 22-year-old Arcadia woman was driving west on C.R. 760 while towing a trailer, approaching S.W. Nipper Avenue, when the trailer became detached from the trailer hitch.
The man was driving east on the roadway at the same time.
The pickup driver stopped and the trailer continued traveling into the path of the motorcyclist, resulting in the collision.
The crash remains under investigation, according to FHP's latest report.
