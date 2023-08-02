FAWN Enhancement

A scientist gathers information from a Florida Automated Weather Network tower. These systems let farmers know, among other details, how much water to use. One is in DeSoto County.

ARCADIA – A new algorithm is under development for a local automated weather network that will help increase both water and money savings for Florida farmers.

The Florida Automated Weather Network is a system run by the Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences at the University of Florida. One of the systems is in DeSoto County.


