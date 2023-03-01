'Inclusion, diversity and equality' Hundreds turns out to celebrate Pride Festival

Posing for a photo are Gulf Coast Partnership Youth Services Director Renee Rebhan, Drag Clyo Lords, Gulf Coast Partnership CEO Angela Hogan, and Lex Damm-Loring - who spent more than 40 hours designing the wall of flowers where festival-goers got to pose with Lords.
Peace River Pride festival organizer Hal Trejo, right, chats with Violet DeVries, owner of the GreenWitch Nursery, seller of plants, crystals and gift items.
Charlotte County library workers Sam Alexander, Jahna Leonard and Elizabeth Lee displayed a variety of LGBTQ-themed books at Pride Fest. Lee pointed out that the library does not ban books.
Katalina Solis, 6, from Port Charlotte, was with her mother who gave permission for her to pose for a photo with a drag show star, Artemis.
Gianna DeLuccia, left, Aiden Elmore, and dog "Emilie" were bedecked in rainbow colors.
Towering to nearly 7 feet tall in platform shoes, Miss Manic Depression was one of the stars of the drag show.
Pastor Mike Ford of the Punta Gorda Congregational Church of Christ, was on hand to provide information about his church.
Jan Arnaut sold rainbow colored rings, necklaces and earrings, some of which are her own creations.
Drag show facilitator Tara N. strike a pose.
The Charlotte County Library system's booth featured books with LGBTQ+ themes that are available.
PUNTA GORDA - A crowd turned out Saturday to enjoy drag queen performances, live music, food trucks and vendors at the Peace River Pride festival.
But the event wasn't just about fun and music. Proceeds from the event will go toward building a Pride Center in Charlotte County that will provide a safe haven for LGBTQ+ youth and allies under 20.
Organized by the All Rainbow and Allied Youth, there was a serious undertone to the festival's gaiety.
Hal Trejo, who is nonbinary, is the organization's founder and president
Trejo said prejudice isn't as blatant as it once was toward the LGBTQ+ community, but it still exists.
Trejo had friends who were beat up in parking lots. Some were kicked out of their homes when their families found they weren't heterosexual.
"There are absolutely different levels to it (discrimination)," Trejo said.
Renee Rebhan, a licensed clinical social worker and youth services director at Gulf Coast Partnership, was on hand to provide information on how the nonprofit offers homeless youth between the ages of 18 to 24, help with housing.
In addition, the youth services division of Gulf Coast Partnership works to help them reach their future goals and provide continued social, emotional and financial assistance.
Lex Damm-Loring, a junior at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, came to Florida to help Trejo and Gulf Coast Partnership's CEO Angela Hogan and Rebhan with the festival.
While she was still in high school, Damm-Loring served as president of the Charlotte County Youth Action Board and co-wrote a grant application that was awarded $1.2 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development aimed at combating youth homelessness in Charlotte County.
Her academic achievements such as being a debate team captain at Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School where she was a summa cum laude graduate and recipient of Community Service Honors, she once faced homelessness herself.
Trejo said ARAY provides an environment of "inclusion, diversity and equality."
Its goal is to make LGBTQ youths feel safe and accepted.
Meanwhile, a DJ played dance songs until it was time for the drag queens to take the stage. With elaborate makeup and high platform shoes, one drag — Miss Manic Depression, towered over the crowd.
Pastor Mike Ford from the Punta Gorda Congregational Church of Christ manned a booth and gave out literature and answered questions.
Other vendors displayed books that have been banned in public schools. Titles included "The Handmaid's Tale," "To Kill a Mockingbird," "Fahrenheit 451," "Gender Queer," and "Animal Farm."
A separate basket held banned books and the event-goers were urged to take one for free.
Charlotte County archivist Sam Alexander created a display telling about Punta Gorda's first gay bar and disco on Marion Avenue and the legal entanglements that ensued.
There was the large array of books with LGBTQ+ themes.
Some of the titles on the library's tables were "Holding Space - Life and Love Through a Queer Lens," "All the Young Men - a memoir of love, AIDS, and Chosen Family in the American South," and the Elton John autobiography, "Me."
"We do not ban books at the library," librarian Elizabeth Lee said.
