Infrastructure key to future growth in Arcadia, official says

ARCADIA — Rebuilding the city’s failing infrastructure remains the focus for Arcadia Administrator Terry Stewart.
The improvements are not only for the health and well-being of visitors and Arcadia’s current 4,000 utility customers, but also for future economic development and vitality.
“That’s one of the reasons why we’re investing so heavily in our infrastructure,” Stewart told The Daily Sun. “For all the reasons for a business to locate in a community — good schools, good workforce and all of that — you can’t even get to discuss those things unless you’ve got the infrastructure to support the business.”
Stewart, 73, said they do have some developments in the works, including construction of new roads, park renovations and an interest from the YMCA to open in the city.
He added having a proper infrastructure is the first step for bringing in new business and developers.
“People want to talk about how important schools are for economic development and they are ... enormously,” he said. “But you don’t even get to talk about the school system unless there is an infrastructure there to support the consideration to begin with.”
The city is upgrading and repairing its water and sewer systems, as well as fixing broken down roads throughout the city.
A fair portion of the water system is more than 100 years old and the sewer system “is not much better,” according to Stewart.
The city just completed the first phase of its utility system rebuild, which cost around $8 million and centered on repairs around the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
“After a major rain event, there was so much infiltration and the system was so broken that the water was infiltrating into the pipes (and) it would blow the manholes off down near our wastewater treatment plant. We were having numerous spills every season,” Stewart said.
During last year’s rainy season, they didn’t have any spills since making the repairs.
“So, that’s in the can and has improved the operation of our system,” he said.
The second phase will focus more on the wastewater collection, Stewart added, and is expected to cost another $8 million. City staff sent the project details out for bid recently for a contractor to do the work.
“We probably have at least another three, maybe four phases to go through and another five to seven years,” he said.
Stewart is not certain how much the final cost will be.
“We’re getting as many grants as we can from the state and others,” he said.
Years of neglect have led to the system’s disrepair, according to Stewart.
“Deferred maintenance to put it as nicely as I can,” he said.
The sewer and water project hasn’t had too much of a direct impact for customer utility rates, Stewart explained.
“For several years now, the city has had a policy of increasing utility rates by 3% a year,” he said. “We went out to an outside firm to analyze our financial ability to maintain the project with the rates that we had in place...They came back and said if you continue on with the same policy — the 3% increase a year — you’re good to go.”
The city has repaved 46 streets in the last six years and put down close to 400 tons of asphalt for pothole patches.
“All I heard about when I first came here in my first year was potholes ... potholes, potholes, potholes,” said Stewart, who was hired as city administrator in 2015.
Stewart said he plans on staying the city’s top administrator for around two more years.
“When I came here I promised four or five years and I’ve been here six and a half,” he said. “This is the kind of job where you come to work every day and you’ve got a chance to make a positive difference in people’s lives and there’s something really rewarding about that.”
When he retires, Stewart believes Arcadia will be on the right track to grow and develop.
“When I finish what I’m doing here, the city’s going to be in a good place,” he said. “We have the people that will be able to keep the train on the tracks and keep things going in a good direction.”
