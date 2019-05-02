Inspired DeSoto grad at May 7 commencements

From high school on, Mishel Mandujano Manriquez knew that she wanted to teach. On Tuesday (May 7) at 4:45 p.m., Mandujano will be on her way to fulfilling that dream, receiving a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She will tell her inspiring story as student speaker that same evening during South Florida State College’s spring commencement ceremony in Avon Park. This will be Mandujano’s second degree from SFSC—in May 2017, she earned an associate’s degree in Arts.
During the year between high school and when Mandujano entered SFSC, she was a teaching assistant at DeSoto elementary schools. While working with a kindergarten class, she decided that was the grade on which she’d focus.
“The kids were so loving,” Mandujano said. “I woke up each morning wanting to see them and be with them.”
But Mandujano’s teaching foundations are built on life experience.
“My father, Erubio Mandujano, who was living and working in Texas, had been diagnosed with cancer,” she said. “When he was getting treatment, my mother came to Texas from Apaseo el Alto, Mexico, to care for him. After some months in the country, my brother and I had to be enrolled in school.”
Mandujano explained that the transition to the United States and school were difficult and that everything was challenging. “I didn’t know that side of my father’s family,” she said. “We lived with them and had to get to know them.”
For Mandujano, the experience of moving from a small city in Mexico to Dallas was a culture shock. “Just to see the people—the way they dressed and looked—everything was impressive. I had never seen an American before. It was all new. And not knowing the language is difficult when you have so much to say. It was frustrating.”
After her father passed away, Mandujano, her mother and brother moved to DeSoto County in 2012. Mandujano graduated from DeSoto Senior High School and, eventually, went on to SFSC.
Mandujano believes teaching is an important career choice. “Students spend most days with teachers, so the teacher can be a source of inspiration and can shape a student’s life. If we teach students to love to learn, respect others, and follow their dreams, they’ll do it. We can empower them starting at a young age.”
