Only four Intensive Care Unit beds remained available Monday evening in Charlotte County hospitals as Florida experiences a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
Only two ICU beds were open at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte and Bayfront Health Port Charlotte on Monday. None were available at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda.
Only one ICU bed was open at Englewood Community Hospital, according to the Agency for Healthcare Administration.
Charlotte County had reported no new deaths since June 12 until late Monday, when state figures were updated to show the death of a 70-year-old woman on June 28.
As rates across the state skyrocket, concern has moved back to whether hospitals can handle the next influx. This latest influx is based largely on young people, health care officials state, compared to the first months of the pandemic, when long-term care facilities were the hotspots.
Since the new influx, Charlotte County’s average age for coronavirus cases has dropped from 69 to 59. The state average is 39. As one of the oldest counties in the country, Charlotte County’s mortality rate from the virus is at 8%, four times the state rate of 2%. Although the age range has dropped dramatically in Charlotte County, 45 people age 70 and over have been diagnosed in the last 12 days, and 19 over 80.
ICU beds for Charlotte County were listed as having only 8% availability as of 3:51 p.m. Monday. That is for 46 beds at three hospitals: Bayfront Health Port Charlotte at 11% available, Bayfront Health Punta Gorda at 0% available and Fawcett Memorial Hospital at 11%.
These numbers come from the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration, which updates data hourly.
Overall bed availability in Charlotte County was higher at almost 39%, similar for all three hospitals.
DeSoto Memorial Hospital’s ICU bed capacity was listed at 50%, Englewood Community Hospital at 20% and Venice Regional Bayfront Health at 72%.
{span}In response to the reports, Fawcett Communications Director Alexandria Benjamin issued this statement.{/span}
{span}”Fawcett Memorial Hospital continues to have the capacity to care for our community. The numbers reported to AHCA each day ... reflect a moment in time, and we are continuously adjusting to accommodate our patient needs. Should it become necessary, we have the ability to increase bed capacity. We are continuing to monitor this carefully to help ensure we are prepared to care for our community.”{/span}
As for tracking the recent surge in Charlotte County, public health officials at the state and local level have not returned calls from the Sun for several days. Charlotte County public information officer Brian Gleason said the county is planning a Facebook Live session 10 a.m. Thursday with Department of Health local chief Joe Pepe.
Commissioners have not met since June 23 and will not meet until July 14.
Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference Monday at The Villages, where he attributed the state’s recent increase, as did President Donald Trump, to the increase in testing. He also acknowledged recent reports that the virus may have changed. Those reports from experts speculate that the virus may be more infectious.
Other health experts say the increase is due to more than testing, because the increase in the percentage of people testing positive is also surging above the 10% level when it was previously closer to 2%. Charlotte County positivity rates have also exceeded 10% on many of the last 11 days.
State and city leaders nationwide have blamed the increase on young people partying in private and public settings across the nation. While he did not attribute the increase to young people, DeSantis urged them to observe social distances and to wear masks when it close contact.
DeSantis and Central Florida medical officials around him all expressed optimism that hospitals are far better equipped to handle serious coronavirus cases today than they were in March and April.
