Judge Guy Flowers takes his oath of office, assisted by his wife Mylene and administered by Circuit Judge Danielle Brewer, while his children stand behind him (left to right: Mackenzie, Ryan, and Luke).
SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE
Judges from across the 12th Judicial Circuit, along with guests, assemble to welcome DeSoto County Judge Guy Flowers to their ranks.
SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE
Nadia Daughtery, DeSoto County clerk of court, congratulates her old friend Guy Flowers on his elevation to DeSoto County judge.
ARCADIA — More than 80 people packed a DeSoto County courtroom on Friday to attend the investiture ceremony for Judge Guy Flowers.
Flowers began his work as DeSoto County judge in January, but has only recently been able to schedule his formal oath and presentation of his robes.
In his speech at the ceremony, Flowers said that his new role is his "dream job" and praised his adopted home county.
"This feels like home to me," Flowers said.
Among the many attendees of the ceremony were Guy's wife, Mylene, and the couple's three children — daughter Mackenzie and sons Ryan and Luke.
They were by his side as he took his oath of office on his family Bible, as well as helping him into his custom judicial robes.
The ceremony also saw nearly all the judges of the 12th Judicial Circuit attend to welcome their newest member, as well as Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman and DeSoto County Sheriff James Potter.
The oath of office was administered by Circuit Judge Danielle Brewer, who previously held the position of DeSoto County judge.
Flowers called Brewer a "mentor and a friend," who encouraged him to seek the position after her.
He also took time to recognize old friends in attendance, including Hoffman — a former supervisor of his at the State Attorney's Office.
"Kurt, I'm really glad you could make it," Flowers said, pointing out to his old boss in the crowd.
Circuit Court Judge Diana Moreland, who spoke at the ceremony's start, noted Flowers could trace his professional and personal life in the oaths and vows he had taken.
Flowers, originally from Texas and a military family, first swore to serve his country in the U.S. Marines. He would go on to serve tours of duty in Iraq.
After a training accident in Japan, Flowers became inspired to work as a physical therapist and took the Hippocratic Oath as part of his work.
It was in his therapy work that he met his future wife, where he started the next phase of his life as a husband and father.
Flowers would later begin attending law school and enter the legal profession, taking another oath to uphold the profession's ethics. He worked in the 12th Judicial District's State Attorney's Office before later entering private practice with his own firm.
All of that, Moreland noted, had brought him to the courtroom where he would again take an oath and begin a new phase of his life in earnest.
"He has done amazing things on the bench in the short time he has," Moreland said.
DeSoto County Clerk of Court Nadia Daughtery also spoke at the event. She and Flowers had first met 20 years ago, when she was a deputy clerk and he was prosecuting misdemeanors as an assistant state attorney.
"He was always prepared, readily available, and always personable," Daughtrey recalled, congratulating her old friend on his new position.
