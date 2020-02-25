ARCADIA — For generations, boaters have launched vessels into a corner of Peace River at the old, battered boat ramp in DeSoto Veterans Park in Arcadia.
Future generations could have another option.
Tuesday, commissioners gave the go-ahead for county staff to complete a grant application that could fund a new boat ramp, floating dock, parking and more on the east side of the park.
The location of the new ramp is currently a sandy riverbank between the State Road 70 bridge and the historic Peace River Bridge (old S.R. 70, now a pedestrian bridge).
“This is a relocation,” County Administrator Mandy Hines told the Sun. “That one (the current ramp) is just a dirt boat ramp and it’s on the corner of the river so it’s not a real safe place for loading and unloading (of boats).”
The old ramp − built over 50 years ago − will remain open going forward. If and when the new ramp is built, the old one will be used for the loading and unloading of non-motorized vessels like kayaks and canoes.
The $1.5 million job would also include a stormwater retention pond and a paved parking lot with 16 car spaces and 18 trailer spaces, four of which will be ADA-compliant.
“This site plan is about one-third of DeSoto Veterans Park,” said Tara Anderson, DeSoto Parks and Recreation Director, at the meeting. “It’s just basically in front of (the American Legion building) and a little more toward the west (of the river). There will still be a lot of natural open areas (in the park).”
The grant is part of the Florida Boating Improvement Program with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission. It would cover $1.05 million of the project.
Another $250,000 will be included in the grant as an in-kind contribution. The only cost to the county would be a cash-match of $200,000.
“We can get all this for $200 grand,” said Commission Chairman Juril “Buddy” Mansfield at the meeting. “It’s not a bad deal.”
There is an April application deadline that must be met before any other steps can be taken.
County staff will bring a resolution before the commissioners in March to approve or deny the grant application, as well as the $200,000 cost for the county.
