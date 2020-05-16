We are still very early on in one of the most difficult times in world history. Our very own communities are suffering greatly.
Even in the hardest of times, we need moments to smile or times to have a good laugh. We need to have some fun.
Today’s column is just to lighten the mood a bit. I made my own top 10 list of weird things I’ve been thinking about in my spare time thanks to COVID-19.
1. Does anyone really know what COVID-19 stands for? I liked it better when we called it coronavirus, but news organizations debated proper reporting, so we ended up with roll-off-your-tongue COVID-19 for all to enjoy. Sounds like something you take when you have a bad cough ... ironically.
2. Social distancing is now part of everyday conversations and jokes. It’s even become a sport in a way. Ever try to social distance in a grocery store aisle with shelf stockers and shoppers? How about the fun in social distancing while getting your take-out. Technically, they should just throw the food at you. In some cases, they probably want to throw it at us. Who added social to distancing? Makes it sound like we’re supposed to talk to everyone while staying away from them.
3. Okay, next up is the new terms we hear all the time. Be safe, stay healthy, be healthy, be safe and healthy. In response to all these healthy terms, we’ve decided to eat pasta, mac-n-cheese, subs, burgers, pizza and many other comfort foods. Way to go everyone! Oh yeah, alcohol consumption is up how much? I guess we just love to protest.
4. How about the new lines that marketing experts have now claimed. We’re in this together. You’re not alone. We’re with you. Together we’re better. I get it they’re trying to get back on their feet, but it sounds like they’re spying on us consumers. Oh yeah, they are.
5. Are your hands as dry as mine? I wish I invented Purell!
6. You’re safer at home. Yeah, we know, but our families are there.
7. Stay home and be safe. Fine, but I just want to wash the car. Stop giving me dirty looks.
8. Social distance shaming. This is my favorite game. Except, I look for the angry shamers. It’s interesting to watch their dirty looks and when they finally snap and start yelling at people. The best is when they post it to social media. Some even go live with it. I wonder how they know who is related to who?
9. Celebrities and news anchors trying to broadcast from home. I love it. It’s so good to know that they are here with us in their mega mansions, penthouse suites and ranches suffering just like us. Maybe we don’t tell them when it’s over?
10. Toilet paper. The biggest shocker is the massive amount of toilet paper we need to stockpile in an emergency. I had no idea this was an issue. Maybe it’s time for a bidet to be standard on every toilet? Then we can focus on hoarding paper towels to clean around the toilet.
I hope you enjoyed my top 10 COVIDV-19 list.
Stay safe. Be healthy. Whatever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.