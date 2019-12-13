Arcadia police are piecing together the mystery of a violent assault that left a local homeless man in critical condition.
Juan Sebastian was found semi-conscious Sunday along U.S. Highway 17. He was stabilized and transported to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. He was listed Thursday as critical, police reported.
Mr. Sebastian and his dog Cheeto were profiled for a story in the Arcadian newspaper in August following the pet's confinement to the DeSoto County Animal Control shelter. The shaggy red dog often runs interference in traffic to allow his master a safe crossing, or circles in a radius as Mr. Sebastian diligently pushes a shopping cart of recyclables and his personal gear in and around Arcadia.
But their solitary travels screeched short when Cheeto snapped at a stranger brushing against him. For his infraction, and by law, Cheeto was cuffed and sentenced to a 10-day quarantine at animal control offices on NE McKay. With limited resources, Mr. Sebastian couldn’t cover $200 in fees for mandatory vaccinations and a physical.
Then Arcadians came to the rescue. One woman using social media in a couple of hours collected $500. A donation jar placed by another woman produced two hundred-dollar bills and a fifty, plus change. And with limited English, Mr. Sebastian was kept in the loop by Miles Christian-Hart, a local businessman who speaks Spanish. Ultimately the pair's benefactors met at the Animal Ark of Arcadia veterinary office on U.S. Highway 17. They left with Cheeto on a fresh leash and a clean bill of health.
Arcadia police are investigating the Sunday assault; Cheeto was turned over to DeSoto Animal Control for safe-keeping. Arcadia police, 863-993-4660
