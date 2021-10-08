ARCADIA — The jury has been selected for the case against Marian Evette Williams, with the trial expected to begin Monday morning.
After a week of discussions between both the prosecutors and the defense team — questioning potential jurors both as a group and individually — Judge Don T. Hall swore in a full roster of 12 jurors and six alternates Friday afternoon for the expected three-week trial in which the state is seeking the death penalty.
Williams, 53, of Bartow, is alleged by the State Attorney’s Office to have set the house fire in 2017 that took the lives of three young brothers: Marcus, 10, Kiani, 8, and Kemaren Clark, 4.
She is facing three counts of premeditated murder in the death of the Clark brothers, as well as two counts of attempted murder, and one count each of first-degree arson, burglary and burglary with assault or battery.
The young children were staying with their grandfather, Arnold Mele, at the time of the fire. Mele and an adult woman, Theresa Redding, escaped the fire that killed the boys — they are the victims for the State Attorney’s charges of attempted murder.
Questioning for most of the week was not shown on-camera for the Zoom channel established for the trial. On Friday, however, prosecutors and defense attorneys could be heard speaking with and asking questions to an assembled group of potential jurors.
“Today, my job is to pick a jury that is fair and impartial, and will follow the law,” said Assistant District Attorney Karen Fraivillig, speaking to the prospective jurors
“We’re not trying to annoy you … We’re not trying to pry into your personal affairs unnecessarily,” said Daniel Hernandez, defense attorney for Williams.
Both Fraivillig and Hernandez emphasized to potential jurors that they should be totally honest in their answers to questioning, and not provide answers that they believe either attorney would want to hear.
Fraivillig and Assistant State Attorney Cliff A. Ramey will be prosecuting the case against Williams for State Attorney Ed Brodsky’s office, while Williams will be defended by Hernandez and Kevin C. Shirley.
The process of jury selection may have offered hints for the strategy that each legal team will deploy in the upcoming trial.
During her allotted time to speak to potential jurors, Fraivillig asked the assembled group if they would take note of circumstances as a whole in reaching their conclusions.
“Do you think the way a crime is carried out can show premeditation?” she asked one potential juror, who answered in the affirmative.
Fraivillig also asked pointed questions about how a juror would evaluate the credibility of a witness or if a jury candidate would either over- or undervalue the testimony of a police officer compared to a member of the general public.
During one particular moment in Fraivillig’s discussion with potential jurors, she asked the assembled group how they would evaluate the credibility of expert witnesses on mental health.
Fraivillig noted that while psychological experts can offer their testimony in court, it is the responsibility of the jury to determine if the defendant was in a state of mind that made her responsible for her own actions.
Fraivillig also asked potential jurors if people could have some “mental health issues” and still be considered legally responsible for their behavior. One female juror noted that it was only in extreme cases that people could be said to not be responsible, such as if a defendant believed “they were living on Mars.”
The prosecutor asked one male juror in particular if he could weigh the testimony of mental health experts without undue deference. He replied, “I believe so,” leading Fraivillig to respond: “When you say, ‘I believe so,” that makes me nervous.”
Court documents available through the DeSoto County Clerk of Court show Hernandez and Shirley have made two motions to retain the services of a “mitigation specialist” expert for trial testimony, both of which were approved by the court, and one motion for a mental health expert on Williams’ behalf.
Fraivillig also made references to evaluating the credibility of witnesses in general, including witnesses who may seem less than likable at first glance.
“These are people you may have never seen before, who are strangers to you,” said Fraivillig to the assembled potential jurors.
DeSoto Court documents for this case also list a motion from the State Attorney's Office for an “Order of Limine” to prevent the defense team from making “direct or indirect mention” of matters “incompetent, irrelevant, or immaterial” to the case at hand. The order does not indicate it was approved by Hall.
The order asks the judge to restrain the defense from mentioning either a “physical confrontation between Williams and Redding” or an allegation of sexual abuse by “witness Bruce Blandin” against “one or both of the defendant’s daughters.”
Another motion, approved by Hall, does bar either legal team from mentioning that Mele is “subject to an immigration deportation order.”
For the defense’s time, Hernandez chose to focus on the technical specifications of how a jury verdict is supposed to be rendered.
The defense attorney asked if any juror candidates had been involved in civil court proceedings — which several answered in the affirmative — before stressing the difference in burden of proof. Particularly, that criminal court verdicts require the jury to have proof beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant is guilty, rather than a preponderance of the evidence.
Hernandez also asked potential jurors if they would be willing to follow the law as given to them by Hall — using as an example, for instance, the idea of choosing not to convict someone on possession of marijuana due to disagreement with the law regarding its legal status.
At the end of jury selection, Hall dismissed those who were not chosen for service on the jury and thanked them for their time over the past week.
“Thank you very much,” said Judge Hall. “We will release you now, with our blessings.”
Williams’ trial will start at 9 a.m. Monday at the DeSoto County Courthouse in Arcadia.
