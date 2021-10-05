ARCADIA — Jury selection continued on Tuesday for the 2017 triple homicide case against Marian Evette Williams.
Williams, 53, of Bartow, is alleged by the State Attorney’s Office to have set the house fire that killed three brothers — Marcus, 10, Kiani, 8, and Kemaren Clark, 4.
The boys were staying with their grandfather, Arnold Mele, when the fire started. Mele and another adult at the house, Theresa Redding, were able to escape, but the children died in the fire.
The state is seeking the death penalty if Williams is convicted — a point that the judge overseeing the trial, Don T. Hall, made clear to the potential jurors gathered at the DeSoto County Courthouse on Tuesday.
Hall also laid down the rules that would govern the 12 jurors and 6 alternate jurors who would eventually be chosen to render a verdict in the case.
“I’m going to give you some valuable information that will get you through this process, so I want you to bear with me,” Hall told the gathered potential jurors on Tuesday.
Among those rules are that no jurors may discuss the case with their friends and family, or even research the case in the news or social media.
“This applies whether you are in the courthouse, at home, or anywhere else,” the judge said.
The day began with questions at large for potential jurors; once in the morning and once in the afternoon. Questions concerned county of residence, citizenship in the U.S., and if any were convicted felons whose rights had not yet been restored.
Other questions asked to the potential jurors included if any of them had heard information about the case before being summoned for jury duty or if any of them were familiar with either the state attorneys prosecuting the case, the defendant, or the defense attorneys. Several people in the jury pool responded in the affirmative to one or both questions.
Hall also outlined a number of scenarios under which potential jurors could ask to be excused due to hardship. Examples included: dealing with a serious illness, having a surgery scheduled, being a sole caretaker for a disabled relative, facing debt proceedings or eviction, or being unable to seek time off from work for the estimated three weeks of the trial.
“Please understand that your definition of a hardship may not meet the legal definition of a hardship, but I have to follow what the law says,” Hall said.
After the initial questioning, the groups were spread into separate courtrooms due to COVID-19 safety regulations.
The jury selection will continue Wednesday, with potential jurors who made it past the first round of excusals being questioned by attorneys in “voir dire” proceedings.
The purpose of voir dire is for both teams of attorneys to ascertain the background and temperament of potential jurors, and screen them if they feel a potential juror would be incompetent or unduly biased in their duty.
