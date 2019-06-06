K of C scholarships awarded

Sunday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Arcadia the Knights of Columbus gave five graduating high school seniors each a $1,200 college scholarship. Pictured are Jorge Cerna (left), Andre Aguilar, Richard Jorgon (back row, K of C member), Eulogio Tores (Grand Knight), Fr. Pablo Ruani (back row), Alexis Villafuente, Jesus Albiter and Micaela Ruiz.

 PHOTO BY JIMMY PETERS
