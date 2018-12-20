This is a series on photographer Priscilla McDaniel’s Nana adventures with her grandson, Chris.
I was excited to pick up Chris last weekend ... it’s been a while since we’ve seen him, mostly because of my job and he’s had family obligations that they just had to attend. So going to get our 6-year-old grandson was exciting.
I had spoken to Chris on the phone and explained that we’ll be going to a baby Jesus birthday party, to the Community Christian Fellowship Baptist Church where Santa would be giving presents to children who weren’t as fortunate as he is. Pastors Sandy and Tommy Simmons, who are also chaplains at the DeSoto County Jail, hold their Gifts From Santa day for the kids of parents in the jail. It is a wonderful event for children in a difficult place.
OK, Nana, Chris said, so I’m thinking this isn’t going to be so bad. He seemed to understand what I was telling him.
Meanwhile, he had a great time at the birthday party. He ate three hot dogs! I have no idea how he does that—he had a sausage, egg and cheese biscuit that I made him for breakfast. I guess he needed two instead of just the one.
Later the pastor read a story to the children. Chris was right up front pointing out all the animals in the story, feeling proud of himself, I’m sure. Especially when he pointed out the badger (confession — I didn’t know which one was the badger!). After storytime the children went outside and had a “snowball” fight ... and the adults too. They seemed to be having a fantastic time. Chris was the snowball Grinch, grabbing all the snowballs until he found the perfect person to unload them all on. But he was having a great time and no one seemed to be bothered that he had most of the snowballs. After the snowball fight we all went into the hall and sang Christmas carols. Children were dancing in the isles, adults sang and enjoyed the children jumping up and down and having perfect fun at the party.
Then came the roar of motorcycles. Volunteer veterans and Santa had arrived. Everyone ran out of the church, just as Sandy Simmons was getting ready to read the story she had written. Hopefully they returned to the church after the gifts were distributed. I’m sure her story was as wonderful as Sandy is.
Chris ran up to Santa as the big guy pulled out his good/bad list. He asked Chris if he had been good, and naturally Chris said he had ... and Santa checked to see if he was on the bad list. To Chris’s delight he wasn’t on the bad list, he was good! I know he must have been crossing his fingers on that question (smile). Santa went to his seat, where Chris and the other children followed and sat in front of him.
At that point Nana was in a dilemma. I had to remind Chris of our conversation that the toys were for less-fortunate children. What do you do? I could only think to tell him we had to leave ... and with no hesitation, he started crying ... Nana, he said I was good, I am good, Nana, he said I was good, Nana, I have to get my present, Nana.
Now Nana is crying ... what have I done to my grandson? My husband, Butch, saw Chris and I standing there and crying and wanted to know what happened. I tried to tell him as I was crying my eyes out; he left us and immediately went to Pastor Simmons and explained what had happened and how he has a wife and a grandson crying ... the dear sweet pastor and Santa’s elves took Chris and put him back in front of Santa. Now I’m not crying—I’m bawling my eyes out! They called a few more names and Chris waited patiently. Then the elf said “Chris, 6 yrs old” and looked at Chris, who jumped up, ran to the elf and got his package, said thank you and ran to show Nana that Santa didn’t forget he was good.
Saturday was a wonderful day at Community Christian Fellowship. Because these beautiful children have a day just for them, that Santa visits with them and they are carefree and laughing.
I can’t thank you enough to Sandy and Tommy, all the volunteers, Santa and the elves. On the ride home Chris was so excited and he talked about how Nana was wrong about Santa, that he gives presents to all the good kids! He was right, of course, and once again he slept all the way home. I certainly didn’t mind being wrong this trip!
