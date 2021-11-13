LAKE SUZY — Between the mounds of ripped up dirt and grass and torn down trees, Kingsway Country Club in Lake Suzy might not be much to look at from Kings Highway these days.
But for neighbors and residents of the area, the long-awaited construction is a huge step in the right direction.
"Most neighbors are extremely happy to have Kingsway Country Club under renovation," said Maureen Stasi, resident and Alliance of Lake Suzy Homeowners Association representative.
"They are making considerable progress in just a few weeks."
After being stalled for around a year-and-a-half, the renovation work picked back up a month ago at 13625 SW Kingsway Circle, on the border of DeSoto and Charlotte counties.
"We are pleased to see that they’ve started the renovations," Roz Seale said. "It's been looking awful for so long."
"It’s great to see them start," said resident Joe Guagliano. "This is going to be a great golf course and great for people who live on the course and in the community.
"It’s been a wait but will be well worth it in the end."
Allegiant bought the club and golf course in 2018 with plans for renovation, intending for it to serve as an amenity for Sunseeker Resort guests.
All that ended for both projects when COVID-19 hit in March 2020.
Sunseeker Resort along Charlotte Harbor is planned to feature around 500 hotel rooms, more than 180 extended-stay suites, meeting and conference space and more.
The club, established in 1976, had already been set to close April 1, 2020, for those renovations but was shut down in March because of the pandemic.
Residents who live on and around the decades-old golf course have been stuck with the sight, as well as the safety hazard, of overgrown weeds, dead grass, fallen palm fronds and other debris.
Wild animals have also been sighted on the course.
In late July 2021, Allegiant Air President John Redmond announced that the company would resume construction of Sunseeker and the golf course.
The club's renovations are set to include all components of club operations, including full redesign and refurbishment of the golf course.
The company also plans to replace all turfgrass, irrigation and drainage systems on the course.
Expansion and enhancements to the club’s driving range, putting, chipping and bunker practice areas are in the works, along with refurbishment of the clubhouse, restaurant and event space.
Relocation of the maintenance facilities is also in the plans, which will improve the playability of the course.
Work on the club and course is expected to be completed in early 2023, around the same time construction at Sunseeker should wrap.
When completed, the club will be open exclusively to members and resort guests, according to Allegiant Air spokesperson Hilarie Grey.
Despite the restart of renovations at Kingsway, some residents in the area are still skeptical, according to Stasi.
"They don’t want another Bobcat Trail/Harbor National dilemma in their back yards and neighborhood," she said.
The Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club at Bobcat Trail in North Port is currently closed. The grass is about a foot high and growing, and the putting greens and tees have all turned brown.
A group of residents are in support of legal action that has been brought against the club's owner.
Despite those concerns, Stasi said that she and others remain optimistic about the project at Kingsway being completed.
"The Alliance of Lake Suzy HOA looks forward to working more closely with our Allegiant neighbors and maintaining our beautiful community," she said.
