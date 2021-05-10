PORT CHARLOTTE — There's no guarantee that Kingsway Country Club will be part of any future deal between Allegiant Travel Co. and a future developer of the Sunseeker resort site in Charlotte Harbor.
Allegiant President John Redmond announced last week to shareholders that the company expects construction to begin again on the 22-acre waterfront site. Work there halted more than a year ago, due to the crushing impact of the pandemic on air travel and Allegiant.
Allegiant decided then to field offers for buyers or partners to finish Sunseeker, and to put no more of the airline income into the project. No deals materialized in the past year, but in the first quarter of 2021, Allegiant said it had enough interest to announce the long wait would soon be over.
No one mentioned Kingsway, however, which is up the road from the Sunseeker site and over the line into DeSoto County.
Allegiant bought the longstanding club and golf course in 2018 to be part of the resort amenities. Neighbors there have complained bitterly about the deteriorating state of the landscape since Allegiant halted work on both sites.
The Daily Sun asked Allegiant Friday about Kingsway and whether it would be part of any new deal.
"We're not able to get into specifics about any particular proposals from potential partners at this time," said Allegiant spokesperson Hilarie Grey. "We continue to view the golf course as an asset best utilized as a premier amenity with the resort, but at this point — as we've said with the resort — nothing is off the table."
In June of last year, DeSoto County cited Allegiant for allowing the property to become an eye sore. Allegiant sent in maintenance crews in July.
Grey said the company continues with a regular maintenance schedule including mowing.
