The Kiwanis Foundation of Charlotte County donated $5,500 to Charlotte Technical College to fund a scholarship for a local student in practical nursing. It is the first scholarship for the college from the foundation, which has awarded more than $1 million in college scholarships in Charlotte County. Pictured are (from left): Joan Greene, Eric DeYoung, Kelli Geddis, Deelynn Bennett, Craig DeYoung, Lee Swift, Jim Finch, Doug Tucker and Dawn Marx.
PUNTA GORDA — The Kiwanis Foundation of Charlotte County is adding a new scholarship to the tens of thousands of dollars it already awards annually to local students.
For the first time, the Kiwanis will award a $5,500 scholarship to Charlotte Technical College for a student who wants to enroll in practical nursing.
Students from Port Charlotte High, Charlotte High and Florida Southwestern High are eligible.
The Kiwanis has been awarding scholarship funds to area students for more than a decade and sponsors a ceremony each spring to announce winners of new financial aid and merit scholarships and awards to continue a college education for past winners still enrolled in college. This year, the Kiwanis plan to meet at 7:30 p.m. May 8 for that ceremony and hand out $110,000 in aid.
The foundation has awarded $1,368,551 in financial aid to 961 students in Charlotte County since the program was launched, according to Joe Maggiore, Kiwanis board member emeritus.
Speakers at this year's May 8 event will include Michael Martin, president of Florida Gulf Coast University giving the keynote address and Linda Martin, an alumnus of the scholarship program and current Punta Gorda Kiwanis member.
