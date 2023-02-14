Kiwanis

The Kiwanis Foundation of Charlotte County donated $5,500 to Charlotte Technical College to fund a scholarship for a local student in practical nursing. It is the first scholarship for the college from the foundation, which has awarded more than $1 million in college scholarships in Charlotte County. Pictured are (from left): Joan Greene, Eric DeYoung, Kelli Geddis, Deelynn Bennett, Craig DeYoung, Lee Swift, Jim Finch, Doug Tucker and Dawn Marx.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — The Kiwanis Foundation of Charlotte County is adding a new scholarship to the tens of thousands of dollars it already awards annually to local students.

For the first time, the Kiwanis will award a $5,500 scholarship to Charlotte Technical College for a student who wants to enroll in practical nursing.


