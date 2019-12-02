There was Black Friday, Shop Local Saturday and Cyber Monday.
That means today is Giving Tuesday.
What is Giving Tuesday?
It’s an organized effort, or a “global generosity movement,” to encourage holiday shoppers to give charitably to local nonprofits, according to the Giving Tuesday website, www.givingtuesday.org. It officially became Giving Tuesday in 2012, and has generated more than $1 billion in donations in the last seven years. More than 110 community coalitions and 150 countries helped to generate more than $400 million online last year.
Where can I donate?
Giving Tuesday’s website has a page dedicated to participating nonprofits in Southwest Florida: kdwradio.com/giving-tuesday-2019. Scroll through the list to find nonprofits in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties.
How do I know it’s a real nonprofit?
Participating nonprofits have to register with Giving Tuesday’s website. It’s a good idea to investigate a nonprofit before handing over your hard-earned money. To verify a nonprofit’s legitimacy, or the credibility of any nonprofit, go to Guide Star: www.guidestar.org.
How can I learn more about Giving Tuesday?
Go to www.givingtuesday.org.
