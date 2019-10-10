The L&E Club held its first meeting of the season on Oct. 1. Ann Ryals joined hostesses Geraldine Barnwell and Jenna Ryals in welcoming members to her home. Chicken salad and cucumber sandwiches with poundcake for dessert were served.
Members received their yearbook outlining the monthly programs. The members then caught up on the exciting adventures everyone had over the summer. Wonderful trips with grandchildren, family and friends were recounted, along with remembrances of weddings, as well as the everyday comings and goings of busy families. It was agreed all had a great summer.
Members attending the meeting were: Jane Adams-Dasher, Geraldine Barnwell, Betty Brown, Michelle Childress, Shirley Cullom, Margaret Hays, Susan Head, Shelia Knocke, Susan Lanier, Martha Jo Markey, Sue Overcash, Ann Ryals, Jenna Ryals, Mindy Ryals, Sue Ellen Smith, Mary Ann Treadwell, Nancy Jo Vaughn, Angela Waters, Edith Wildt and Marlou Zolkos.
