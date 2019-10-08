ARCADIA — A Lake Placid, man was arrested Monday for a fatal DUI crash dating back to Dec. 16, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.
On the night of the crash, around 8:50 p.m., William Wesley Roberts, 60, of Lake Placid, was driving southwest on State Road 72 approaching NW Pearce Street, in DeSoto County in a 2013 Ford F-350 truck.
At around the same time, Justin Daniel Peachey, 23, of Myakka City, was driving northeast on SR 72 on his 2007 Honda CBR motorcycle.
Roberts made a left turn onto Pearce Street but failed to comply with Peachey’s right of way.
Roberts’ truck struck the front of Peachey’s motorcycle.
Peachey was pronounced dead at the scene.
Roberts was arrested Monday for a DUI involving death and DUI involving property damage and booked into the DeSoto County Jail.
There is no bond for the first charge but a $500 bond for the second.
Roberts’ blood alcohol concentration level was .17 at the time of the crash. The legal limit is .08.
As far as why it took eight months to arrest Roberts, Lt. Greg Bueno, Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson, said crash investigations involving death take time.
“There are many investigative steps to include a toxicology exam involved,” Bueno said. “In this case, the investigation led to the at-fault driver being arrested for DUI involving a death and property damage.”
