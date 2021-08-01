Lake Suzy residents 'encouraged' by Allegiant's return to Kingsway

LAKE SUZY — The future of Kingsway Country Club is bright again for Lake Suzy residents since Allegiant Air announced it would resume work on the property.
“Looking forward to it and hoping it goes well,” wrote resident Bradley Murry in an email to The Daily Sun.
“This has made a lot of people very happy,” said resident Joe Guagliano.
Allegiant Air President John Redmond made the announcement July 28 that the company will resume construction of the stalled Sunseeker resort, as well as the golf course, which is intended to serve as an amenity for Sunseeker guests.
Residents who live on and around the decades-old golf course have been stuck with the sight, as well as the safety hazard, of overgrown weeds, dead grass, fallen palm fronds and other debris.
Wild animals have also been sighted on the course, located 13625 SW Kingsway Circle, on the border of DeSoto and Charlotte counties.
“The animal population has been increasing with wild turkeys, cats and rats,” said Maureen Stasi, resident and Alliance of Lake Suzy Homeowners Association representative
“We all wish they would start sooner than the fall because after heavy rains, the homes and villas abutting the golf course experience significant flooding, which takes several days to drain,” she continued.
Details about when Allegiant would return to work at the course have not been made available yet.
Allegiant will be holding a press conference Tuesday at 8 a.m. to discuss this and other matters for Sunseeker and Kingsway at the resort’s construction site, 4949 Tamiami Trail.
Allegiant will have a lot of work ahead to get the course and the property back up to par, according to Stasi.
“We heard that they would start renovations on the water management system and moving dirt in the fall,” she said. “They have to still conform to the prior South Florida Water Management District approval they were granted, which means fixing underground drains, culverts and hazards, which were all part of their improvement plans.
“They are also supposed to be increasing water mass from approximately 9.5 acres to 11 acres as stated on their improvement plans.”
The club, established in 1976, was set to be closed April 1, 2020, for renovations but was shut down earlier than planned that March, due to COVID-19.
In early February 2021, a “notice to proceed” was issued by DeSoto County’s development department to Allegiant as part of an improvement plan for the site.
The notice included renovations on the course, to buffers along the residential units within the course and buffers along the property boundaries, as well as drainage changes throughout the property.
In June 2020, Allegiant was cited by DeSoto County for violating the DeSoto County’s Clean County Act due to the disheveled state of the property.
In July 2020, Allegiant sent in a landscaping crew to clean up the grounds.
Those crews were rarely ever seen, Stasi said, but they are staying hopeful about the future.
“I sincerely hope they start in the fall because it will improve our area and should help to improve Lake Suzy property values, but, to what extent remains to be seen,” Stasi said. “It (this news) is encouraging.”
