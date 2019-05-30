Neighbors in a Lake Suzy neighborhood took their grievances before the DeSoto Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday.
Time will determine whether those complaints work.
Some Lake Suzy homeowners are upset over commercial airboat traffic on the western Peace River. Thundering noise, near-misses on the water, vanishing wildlife and other alleged problems have emerged since a commercial airboat operator opened at the Nav-A-Gator marina in December, said Bob Ray, one of two Lake Suzy homeowners addressing commissioners Tuesday.
“We would appreciate any kind of help we can get,” Ray said.
The airboat operator, Peace River Charters, in April said that it had worked to be a good neighbor.
“We are always striving to maintain our position as a leader in our industry and reduce our footprint on the environment,” said Zak Varner, the owner.
Another Lake Suzy neighbor told commissioners that he had 100 petition signatures to limit or ban commercial airboats along that section of the river.
“And if I made a serious effort,” John Ress said, “I could get three or four hundred more. If they came by your house seven days a week, all day long, you wouldn’t like it.”
Commissioners must decide whether the issue moves onto an agenda, or warrants discussion. Or possible action.
“There has to be a happy meduium somewhere,” said Commissioner Buddy Mansfield, representing that district. “People have got to be good neighbors.”
In other county business, DeSoto got a clean bill of health from its auditors, Purvis Gray & Co. And public workshops were scheduled to discuss a possible hike in garbage hauling fees from the county’s provider, Womack Sanitation. June 25 and Aug. 26 were scheduled. Public participation is welcomed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.