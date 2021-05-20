ARCADIA — A Lakeland man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of Arcadia Fiesta Food Mart owner Saleh Ahmed, according to the Arcadia Police Department.
Reginald Reynard Roberts, 21, was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for allegedly shooting Ahmed in the corner store, at 531 W. Magnolia St., Arcadia, last Friday afternoon.
Arcadia Police Marshal Matt Anderson told The Daily Sun that the homicide is still an ongoing investigation.
“We’re going to be a little bit,” Anderson said. “I can’t disclose anything right now.”
Since his death, there has been an outpouring of sympathy from the community for Ahmed and his family, as well as a memorial outside of the food mart, which has served as a popular stop for many in Arcadia over the years.
“The Fiesta Food Mart has been a staple in our community for a long time,” said new DeSoto County Commissioner Ashley Coone, who has also represented the community for years through nonprofits and other activities.
“He used to let people buy things even when they were short on funds,” she said. “He gave free stuff away to the kids and officers.
“Every encounter I had with him was a positive one. He will truly be missed.”
To honor Ahmed, a candlelight vigil has been planned for May 28 at 8 p.m. at the Fiesta Food Mart.
If you have any information about the shooting, anonymous tips can be given by calling the Arcadia Police Department at 863-494-2222 or online at bit.ly/3oxIqo3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.