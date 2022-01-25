ARCADIA — The DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce announced its Leadership DeSoto Class XII will host a murder mystery fundraiser dinner in Arcadia.
On Friday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m., the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club, 18 School Ave., Arcadia will take on the atmosphere of a dinner theatre.
Proceeds from the event will help fund an addition to the DeSoto County High School livestock facility.
“We know that raising animals teaches young people to take responsibility and learn about important aspects of life science as well as agri-business,” said class president Dr. Tiffany Hubman. “This class is enthusiastic to help move the project along.”
The facility addition will allow more students to participate in agriculture programs like 4-H and Future Farmers of America.
At the event, actors from the Charlotte Players will perform “The Red Feather Investment Group,” a murder mystery with a Valentine’s Day twist.
Guests will enjoy a catered dinner while interacting with the cast. They will guess “who done it” with prizes for the winners.
Sponsorships are available at levels ranging from $5,000 to $250.
The $5,000 “Love Affair” sponsorship includes naming rights on a stall.
Already, Alico Citrus has stepped up to this sponsorship.
Early sponsors also include J. Cole Brewer, PA; DeSoto Memorial Hospital; Premier Nationwide Lending; The Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota & DeSoto Counties; Renal Hypertension Center; Silver Lining Management; Mike Martin State Farm Agency; and DeSoto County Schools Superintendent Bobby Bennett.
Leadership DeSoto is a program of the DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce with the goal to provide class members with a behind-the-scenes view of the inner workings of the county and understand the challenges and opportunities here.
